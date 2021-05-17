Baros Maldives voted top destination in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2021

Baros Maldives has again been voted by guests writing about their holidays on Tripadvisor as being among the world’s top hotels.

The luxury island resort was placed among the Top 25 Hotels for Romance in Asia (ranked 11th) for the 10th year having established itself as one of the best choices for couples and romance seekers.

The resort has also been voted in the Top 25 Most Saved Hotels on Trip Advisor (No. 10). This puts Baros among the most sought-after holiday “Bucket List” hotels in the world.

Baros is a boutique, private island of 75 overwater and beachside garden villas and white sand beaches set in a turquoise lagoon, just 25 minutes by speedboat from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

Guests can relax in a tranquil, tropical setting, embark on an amazing culinary journey in Baros’ three restaurants and bars, dine on a secluded sandbank or the unique Piano Deck in the middle of the lagoon as well as take part in memorable snorkelling experiences around the flourishing house-reef.

The resort has been welcoming guests since 1973, and has spent decades honing its services and cultivating its environment, making it a legendary resort.

The island has been consistently winning prestigious awards from guests and travel professionals for quality accommodation and outstanding service excellence and is a member of Small Luxury Hotels Of The World.

Rates to book the Blissful Baros offer start from $735 (subject to Service Charge and GST) per night, In a Deluxe Villa, including airport transfers and half board. Available through www.baros.com or email reservations@baros.com.