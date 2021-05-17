SAii Lagoon Maldives wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

SAii Lagoon Maldives has been recognised as a 2021 Travellers’ Choice award winner in the world.

This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe, having earned great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

As challenging as the past year was, SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton stood out by continuously delighting travellers.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the InSAiiders who have expressed their joy staying with us at SAii Lagoon Maldives,” Patrick de Staercke, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton, said.

“It is with great gratitude that our dedication to hospitality ‘we care’, ‘we share’ and ‘we’re there’ has been recognised by this very prestigious award.”

Located just 15 mins from Velana international airport by boat, this unique new resort and venue offers 198 spacious guest rooms, beach villas and overwater villas presenting unique experiences that spark individual interest and promise heart-made memories.

Ideal for couples, families or friends looking for an inspiring escape, the resort’s generous interiors and al fresco spaces, personalised comforts and genuine service culture create an inspired playful destination getaway.

The signature journey begins on arrival when guests select their own amenity set using natural ingredients from an M.I.Y Aroma Lab.

An array of appealing dining experiences includes a daily gourmet breakfast with morning inspiration by The Beach Club, seafood grills at Miss Olive Oyl, Thai-inspired treats at Mr Tomyam, artisanal coffees at bean/CO, and tropical cocktails and cozy drinks at the pool bar.

The resort connects directly to The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives, a dynamic new destination that includes an exciting collection of restaurants and bars, boutique stores, The Event Hall @ CROSSROADS, leisure activities and more.