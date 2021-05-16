Kandima Maldives unveils coolest festive summer escape package for Middle East guests

Haven’t booked a holiday for Eid or summers yet? Don’t stress!

Game-changing lifestyle destination Kandima Maldives has announced an incredible Kool Escape offer for the long weekends, giving travellers from the Middle East a chance to enjoy the perfect combination of adrenaline-packed crystal water adventures for groups of friends, family staycationers and dreamy experiences for couples or solo travellers.

Offering something for everyone, Kandima Maldives is perfect for guests looking for breath-taking Maldivian waters, exotic culinary dining, perfect wellness experiences, abundant marine life to explore along be it diving, snorkelling unlimited water sports and even a skydive or just exploring the 3km long private piece of paradise.

Kandima Maldives is a picture-perfect haven for a getaway, especially among travellers across the GCC. Spend your festive holiday at the uber-cool, vibrant, modern and trendy resort in Dhaalu Atoll – featuring spacious and stylishly decorated Aqua Villas over the water or the Ocean Pool villas that overlook the breath-taking views of the rolling Indian Ocean or vibrant tropical trails.

From adult only bar to one of the largest kids’ entertainment zone. Kandima boasts of ten extraordinary restaurants and bars that offer genuine Maldivian hospitality with a human touch keeping the much-needed health and safety measures in place – not to mention Kandima’s playful spirit!

“This festive period is a great time to take a holiday for a change of scenery and some much-needed rest and recreation,” Neeraj Seth, Director of Marketing and PR at Kandima Maldives, said.

“Our Kool Escape package offers Middle Eastern guests the ultimate hassle-free holiday in the Maldives, ideal if you want to combine exotic beachside relaxation, scrumptious dining and an abundance of exciting activities within the safety norms.”

If travelling during the Eid al-Fitr long weekend, get ready to enjoy the vibrant energy and hospitality of authentic island life against a vivid backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

The resort also boasts of one of the longest outdoor swimming pools, a choice of an infinity view beach club, tennis, football and volleyball courts, state of the art wellness centre with an award-winning spa, gym and everything else needed to make it a trip to remember.

Exclusive for travellers from the Middle East, here is what’s included in Kandima’s Special K’offer this festive period!

Domestic return transfers for two persons

Complimentary Dolphin Cruise (once per stay) for two persons

Complimentary daily boat trip to house reef

Complimentary 30-minute photoshoot (once per stay)

Complimentary movie night under the stars

Complimentary daily scheduled yoga and fitness programme

Complimentary use of gym

Complimentary use of tennis, volleyball and football court

Complimentary Wifi throughout the stay

Book Honeymoon / Ocean Pool Villa get free bicycles during your stay

Upgrade to Seaplane for only $240 (AED882) per person

From May 11 to June 30, the four nights package price starts from $2,263 (AED8312; SAR8486) for a luxurious beach villa for two adults. Click here for a complete tour into the unforgettable world of Kandima Maldives!