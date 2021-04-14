LUX* Resorts Maldives partners with Palazzo Versace Dubai for twin stays

Guests of LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas and LUX* North Male Resort & Villas in Maldives have one more reason to stopover in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A new twin stay partnership with Palazzo Versace Dubai will allow guests of the three ultra-luxury properties to take advantage of the tranquility and beauty of the Maldives as well as the vibrancy and glamour of Dubai in addition to all the attractions both countries have to offer.

The perfect combination of laid-back luxury in the Maldives and grand opulence synonymous with Dubai offers discerning travellers the best of both worlds.

LUX* Resorts & Hotels helps people to celebrate life by delivering consistently on the promise of a different kind of luxury — hospitality that is lighter and brighter with retro chic, minimalistic designs, whereas Palazzo Versace Dubai is a neoclassical piece reminiscent of a 16th century Italian palace located in Jaddaf Waterfront, along the shores of Dubai Creek.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Palazzo Versace Dubai, two vastly different properties but very aligned in terms of market positioning and segmentation which will help to strengthen our foothold further in the Middle East,” Roshan Radhay, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing, Maldives & Middle East of LUX* Resorts & Hotels, said.

Guests of LUX* Resorts & Hotels in the Maldives and Palazzo Versace Dubai will enjoy these exclusive perks when booking the City and Beach Stop-over Exclusive Offer:

Book a stay for five nights at LUX* South Ari Atoll or LUX* North Malé Atoll to enjoy two complimentary nights at Palazzo Versace Dubai and vice versa.

Round-trip airport transfers.

Guests will also enjoy an immersive Collectable Experience in the Maldives that are designed to engage travellers more meaningfully with the community and destination to promote a circular economy.

Promotion is valid for travel between now and September 30.

“This alliance between Palazzo Versace Dubai and LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas and LUX* North Male Resort & Villas allows travellers to enjoy the world’s most iconic branded resorts within one booking,” Monther Darwish, Managing Director of Palazzo Versace Dubai, said.

“We aim to create incredible memories for our guests, and the joint forces with LUX* Resorts & Hotels will appeal to the loyal patrons of both brands. By working together across all facets of the travellers’ hotel stays, we will curate new and exclusive packages that feature unique culinary and wellness experiences in all three properties.”

LUX* South Ari Atoll

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or call +960 668 0901.

LUX* North Male Atoll

The newest addition to the LUX* Hotels portfolio in the Maldives, LUX* North Male Atoll is an intimate resort offering a visual feast of nautical forms and tones.

It is a next-level resort that sweeps away the thatched-roofed Maldivian footprint of old with a dazzling paradise of 67 double-storey penthouse villas and spectacularly designed spaces to play, relax and retreat.

To learn more about the resort and to make bookings, please visit www.luxnorthmaleatoll.com or contact the reservations team at stay@luxnorthmale.com or +960 6682600.