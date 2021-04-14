Emirates introduces special offers for Maldives flights

Emirates is offering travellers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) the chance to book their long-awaited Eid or summer getaway to the Maldives, with fares starting from AED 3,495 in Economy Class, and AED 8,555 in Business Class.

The offer is valid for bookings made from now to April 25, for travel until July 31.

Travellers can also plan their ideal Maldivian getaway with Emirates Holidays, starting from AED 4,389 per person for a three night stay package at a four star hotel.

Emirates currently offers 28 convenient weekly flights to the Maldives.

The Maldives has become an incredibly popular destination among for UAE travellers for a long weekend break or extended holiday with convenient, short flight timings, idyllic weather, crystal blue waters and pristine beaches.

Its private island resorts offer unique experiences catering to almost every type of traveler, from world-class water sports and diving, relaxing spa experiences, and much more, helping visitors create unforgettable memories.

The Maldives has remained open for tourists since July of last year, and across all of its private island resorts, has implemented Covid-19 health and safety measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of visitors.

Guests travelling to the Maldives can enjoy a stress-free journey as hotels across the islands offer convenient PCR testing within the resorts ahead of their return flight.

Additionally, travellers to the Maldives can enjoy privacy and seclusion through its extensive range of villa-style accommodation options with private pools.

Emirates remains focused on taking the stress out of travel, and has led the industry in protecting the health of its customers to ensure a feeling of safety and confidence when deciding to fly.

Emirates customers travel with the assurance that the latest health and safety measures are in place at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.

Knowing their safety and wellbeing is looked after, customers across all classes can enjoy more than 4,500 channels of entertainment on ice, the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, along with regionally inspired gourmet meals.