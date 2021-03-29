Dusit Thani Maldives welcomes professional tennis coach Jerome Becker

Where better to master the perfect serve than on a pristine Indian Ocean island?

From March 22 to April 10, professional coach Jerome Becker will lead two 10-day camps combining targeted tennis instruction with a host of island activities, for an unforgettable retreat at the five-star Maldives resort.

With countless tournament successes in his native Germany and beyond, coach Jerome holds the highest A-license to train ATP players. He leverages his lifetime of tennis expertise to provide personalised and effective training to tennis enthusiasts, whether children, adults, beginners or advanced.

Dusit Thani Maldives welcomes the seasoned pro to the luxurious resort, where he will share his considerable skills with a maximum of eight participants in two exclusive tennis camps over the spring season.

As well as the chance to improve forehand, backhand and everything in between with focused guidance from Jerome, camp attendees will enjoy a schedule of diverse activities.

Each camp opens with a chance to mingle at a twilight cocktail party. Sunrise yoga, beach fitness and functional stretching workshops support daily tennis practice, while sound bath and breathwork sessions provide opportunities to relax.

Guided snorkelling excursions are a chance to explore the natural beauty that surrounds the resort and encounter exotic inhabitants including dolphins and manta rays.

Regular camp dinners culminate in a beach party and prize-giving on the final day.

Participants enjoy an action-packed 10 days in paradise as well as gracious Dusit hospitality in world-class accommodation.

Located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa atoll — the Maldives’ first ever UNESCO biosphere reserve — Dusit Thani Maldives blends gracious Thai hospitality with the unparalleled luxury setting of the Maldives.

This luxury island resort comprises 94 villas encircled by white sandy beaches, a stunning 360 degree house reef and a turquoise lagoon. With a unique combination of beach and lagoon accommodation, Dusit Thani Maldives provides an unmatched luxurious escape for all travellers.

The resort offers a 360 degree vibrant house reef compliment with a turquoise lagoon, a 750-square metre infinity swimming pool with a lush Banyan tree in the centre, five restaurants and bars with breathtaking views and a Kids Club that is committed to making children’s dreams come true.

The award-winning Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Maldives encompasses six deluxe treatment pods, which sit elevated amongst the island’s palm trees. For those who prefer to keep their feet firmly on the ground, the spa has also developed two stunning ground level treatment rooms. Manicure and pedicure-dedicated area, private outdoor pool, steam and sauna are exclusively available for spa guests.

Spaces are strictly limited and early reservation is highly recommended. For more information, please contact resmaldives@dusit.com.