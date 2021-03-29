Wellness week at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Spending a holiday in the safe paradise of the Maldives during the Easter holiday will be much more rewarding. From April 1-7, guests who stay at the stunning Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, are invited to join a wellness week with Yoga Practitioner Shani Dayal.

Hailing from India, Shani is a certified yoga practitioner with over 20 years of experience in the wellness, where Hatha, Vinyasa, Yin & Asthanga are her forte.

Her yoga studio – Tattva Yoga in Gurgaon, India, has been holding classes and retreats to spread the knowledge of yoga by helping her students to lead a healthy and conscious living.

This Easter week, Shani will be conducting a series of yoga classes focussing on health and expanding awareness to attain a calm and relaxed state of mind. These practices will not only make you sweat but also uplift your mood.

Shani will have two classes daily in the morning and evening from April 1-7, open for beginners or anyone willing to try.

Taking the theme of elements such as Earth, Water, Fire and Air, the practice will enable you to find balance, stability, relaxing your mentality for complete rejuvenation, as well as strengthening and toning your body.

The classes will be held complimentary for all staying guests and had at the resort’s yoga deck, overlooking the vast Maldivian ocean.

To experience this wellness week, why not indulge in the resort’s Easter Getaway Package and celebrate the joy of the holidays in safe environment and stunning surroundings.

The Easter Getaway package is valid for a stay period of March 15 to April 30, with excellent inclusions for the whole family to enjoy.

The special Easter package includes 20 per cent off on speedboat transfers; daily breakfast and daily dinner for two people at the all-day dining restaurant, The Edge; a bottle of house wine upon arrival; an Easter Chocolate amenity’ couple’s mixology class conducted by an in-house mixologist; one-time four-course set menu dinner with a complimentary bottle of wine for two people at the award-winning, Firedoor restaurant.

Kids below nine years old are welcome to stay for free on bed and breakfast.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, invites guests to book directly from their website, where guests can enjoy six exclusive benefits such as best rate guarantee, exclusive member’s rate for Park Rewards members, flexibility, pre-arrival requests assistance, free Wi-Fi during stay.

Another important benefit that was recently introduced is the “Room for Trees” programme, where the Park Hotel Group will plant a tree for every booking made through the website.

Located in North Male Atoll and a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu is a luxurious one-island-one resort destination in the Maldives featuring a collection of 120 idyllic beach-front pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and spacious two-bedroom villas.

Designed by world-renowned hospitality firm, Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort is an oasis of luxury and tranquillity featuring open and breezy public spaces alongside modern interiors inspired by the Maldivian the island, local traditions and crafts.

An unrivalled range of leisure facilities includes an overwater spa with seven treatment rooms, a fully-equipped PADI dive facility, a recreation beach club, Little Explorers kids’ club, three outstanding destination-dining offerings and an infinity pool.

For more information on the resort and the Easter Getaway offer, please follow this link.