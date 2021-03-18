Surfers’ paradise Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi reopens

Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, the picturesque Maldivian resort featuring white sandy beaches, surfing waves and pristine waters of the Indian Ocean, has reopened for all travellers from March 1.

The resort is part of the Adaaran chain of resorts of the Aitken Spence Hotels family, so it’s no surprise that this peaceful seclusion in the North Male Atoll has all the amenities to allow for the ultimate escapism.

Accessible only through a speedboat transfer arranged by Adaaran — which takes approximately 30 minutes from the Velana International Airport — the resort offers 197 villas including 61 Beach Villas, 38 Garden Villas, 50 Deluxe Beach Villas, eight Family Beach Villas, 20 Sunrise Ocean Villas and 20 Sunset Ocean Villas; plenty of dining options, exclusive access to the famous Lohis surf Break, but to name only a few things.

Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi is one of the best surf resorts in the Maldives. The resort attracts world class waves from perfect left breaking down one side of the island and six other world class waves just a short boat ride from the resort.

Known as the ‘surfer’s paradise’ the island also has resident guides who have intricate knowledge of this coastline, the tides and local weather patterns, meaning they know exactly where to go to catch the perfect wave.

Designed with guest comfort and relaxation in mind, accommodations feature the finest furnishings with rooms overlooking the picturesque shoreline and sunrise views.

From morning surfing together at the resort wave, to evenings spent reminiscing on the day’s fun throughout their restaurant, there are ample opportunities to reconnect with one another and make lifelong memories.

Guests can also opt to pamper themselves at the resort’s spa located amid the tropical gardens where ancient healing techniques are combined with cutting-edge therapies.

Each of the spa’s treatments offer a beautiful sanctuary for pampering and wellbeing, alongside grooming services for a refreshing experience that will leave you glowing from head to toe.