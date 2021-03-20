Rahaa Resort unveils new bar

Grab a cold drink with Rahaa’s signature pizza after a swim, chill in a hammock with a book and a king coconut, or even better – enjoy the magnificent sunset views with a cocktail in hand.

The ocean on one side, the lake on the other, the sunset right in front and cool music playing throughout the day, Ko’Bar the new outlet located on the west beach of Rahaa, is the ultimate place to be for sunset.

Ko’Bar offers a collection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to quench your thirst when you’re on your holidays in the sunny side of life.

The outlet also serves a selection of pizzas including the Rahaa signature pizza. The Pizza is made using black pepper crusted seared tuna, tomato sauce, onion, chili, curry leaf and mozzarella.

Rahaa is located in the untouched and low-traffic Laamu Atoll, an esteemed destination for a wide range of travellers, from honeymooners and families to groups of friends and adventurers.

A naturally beautiful location with original vegetation, wide stretches of beach and with a natural Saltwater lake separating the two islands.

The resort boasts two villa categories with vibrant minimalistic modern design infused with the local Maldivian architecture, the Lake View Villas and the Ocean View Villas.

Featuring all the necessities and comforts, the pristine environment of Rahaa envelops visitors, creating a sense of belonging, of being at home, being one with the surroundings.

Interwoven with nature, the villas fuse local materials with contemporary interiors designed to maximise sensual discovery in a setting of ultimate comfort and privacy. Spacious terraces are positioned ensuring total immersion in the scenery.

Guests can enjoy excellent international and local cuisine and a wide variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, at the main restaurant Kaage, and two bars Dhirun and Ko’Bar. All outlets are right on the beach with ocean and lake views.

Rahaa additionally offers a wide range of activities and services including diving, watersports, kids club, spa, fitness centre, excursions, surfing and more.