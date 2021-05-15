Rahaa Resort wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

Rahaa Resort has been recognised as a winner of 2021 Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice award.

This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

As challenging as the past year was, Rahaa Resort stood out by continuously delighting travellers.

This award places Rahaa Resort among the top 10 per cent of hotels in the world.

“It’s truly an incredible honour to receive this award. We thank our guests for sharing their experiences with the Trip Advisor community. This award would not have been possible without the hard work from each member of our Team,” Mohamed Nihaj, General Manager at Rahaa Resort, said.

“Past year has been a challenging year and to have won this award gives us great pride to continue in our efforts in delivering amazing experiences to all our guests and to make Rahaa one of the top 4-star resorts in the Maldives.”

Rahaa is a four-star resort located in the untouched and low-traffic Laamu Atoll, an esteemed destination for a wide range of travellers, from honeymooners and families to groups of friends and adventurers.

A naturally beautiful location with original vegetation, wide stretches of beach and a natural Saltwater lake.

The resort boasts two villa categories with vibrant minimalistic modern design infused with the local Maldivian architecture, the Lake View Villas and the Ocean View Villas.

Guests can enjoy excellent international and local cuisine and a wide variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, at the main restaurant ‘Kaage’ and two bars ‘Dhirun’ and ‘Ko’Bar’. All outlets are right on the beach with ocean and lake views.

Rahaa additionally offers a wide range of activities and services including Diving, Watersports, Kids Club, SPA, Fitness Center, Excursions, surfing and more.