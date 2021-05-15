Kandolhu Maldives wins big on TripAdvisor: World’s fourth top hotel

Kandolhu Maldives lives up to its name as a crown gem of the Maldives as the North Ari atoll property emerges a number one winner in all of Asia, and better yet ranks No. 4 among the Top 25 Hotels in the World awarded by TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel platform.

This earns Kandolhu its second consecutive ‘Best of the Best’ accolade.

The Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best distinction is pooled from online guest reviews and ratings of guest satisfaction along with editorial input and awarded to only the top one per cent of hotels worldwide.

Small and intimate, Kandolhu is a tranquil hideaway of only 30 villas promising raw luxury and serenity for couples seeking some time away in paradise.

The tiny resort exudes natural charm renowned for its lively house reef, stellar food and beverage offering, and genuine, friendly service.

Adding to the resort’s growing list of merits, Kandolhu takes the top most spot in Asia and places in the eighth spot worldwide in the Romance category.

These highly coveted awards celebrate the idyllic resort’s consistently excellent performance having been awarded 30 category awards in the past seven years.

Back in 2016, Kandolhu was placed as #11 Top Hotel in the World also.

“For a humble, tiny island such as ours, It’s an honour achieving this feat and we attribute this success to our guests for their unwavering support and to our dedicated team who goes above and beyond in making this possible,” Resort Manager Marc LeBlanc said.

“For what has been an incredibly challenging year for all in our wonderful industry, this goes to great length in providing a boost of optimism for our incredible colleagues.”

Kandolhu presents the brilliance of authentic hospitality paired with raw luxury and intuitive service.

Fringed by a house reef offering endless underwater adventures and a plethora of dining options, this tiny island makes for that perfect haven.