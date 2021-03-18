One&Only Reethi Rah partners with Barrecore to offer private workout experiences

One&Only Reethi Rah, the ultra-luxury all-villa resort set on one of the Maldives’ largest private islands, has partnered with leading fitness brand Barrecore to offer on-demand barre workout videos in the privacy of their own villa.

The ultra-luxury beachside sanctuary, which will be Barrecore’s exclusive global resort partner, offers a full body, mind and soul rejuvenation with wellness experiences curated through a holistic approach to wellbeing.

With an unrivalled location surrounded by coral reefs, lagoons and white sands, the resort is home to progressive spa therapies and personalised fitness programmes for guests to experience within a tropical private island escape.

As the world prepares to travel once more, the resort’s newest private experience with Barrecore ensures all guests will have access to a range of selected fitness videos guided by expert instructors on their screens within the villas.

For most of the classes, there is no equipment required.

At a time when travellers are increasingly looking for choice, personalisation and private experiences, the in-room video workouts, ranging from 30-55 minutes, mean guests can enjoy this health and fitness experience within their own space, either as time alone or with family and friends.

Founded in 2011 by fitness expert Niki Rein, Barrecore has grown into one of the UK’s most loved luxury fitness brands.

The unique ‘Barrecore Method’ is an efficient and intelligent way of exercising the body — proven to create lasting change for the body in just a few sessions, with muscles using carefully choreographed low-impact movements. Mainly a body weight practice, the isometric and eccentric movements are designed to strengthen and lengthen muscles.

Classes contain elements of ballet, yoga and Pilates, with the aim to improve strength and posture.

The addition of Barrecore classes complements One&Only Reethi Rah’s existing range of unique wellness experiences, from one-on-one yoga sessions in the over-water Yoga Pavilion, to Raw Fitness classes on the pristine beaches.

The resort is also home to a cutting-edge gym with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, as well as a Queenax outdoor functional area, and fitness juice bar.

The resort’s personal training sessions are tailored to help guests achieve their fitness potential, with disciplines that include Power Plate, kinesis programmes, cycling, boxing and kick boxing.

One&Only Reethi Rah is also home to a serene ocean-side spa, located in secluded lush gardens, where science-supported beauty treatments are inspired by Asian beauty traditions.

A sanctuary for the mind, body and soul, the spa focuses on revitalising face and body treatments with an extensive menu of personalised treatments based on one-on-one consultations.

Set on one of the largest islands in North Male Atoll, the all-villa ultra-luxury One&Only Reethi Rah offers an unparalleled array of luxurious options to create an unforgettable holiday.

Sleek and spectacular, with unprecedented privacy, One&Only Reethi Rah inspires extraordinary journeys for the soul. From extensive outdoor adventure options, including snorkelling and diving in the exotic underwater world, to the mesmerising One&Only Spa, guests are spoilt for choice.

The resort offers 122 thatch-roofed villas and a wide range of culinary experiences, including the Botanica restaurant, which offers the ultimate in organic garden-to-fork cuisine, and Rabarbaro, which offers genuine Italian fare, as well as a superfoods breakfast menu.

Guests at One&Only Reethi Rah can enjoy an array of spa experiences, including private sunrise yoga classes on a secluded sandbank, a ‘Twilight Spa Rendezvous’ massage experience under the stars, ‘foot rehab’ – a concept created by the resident yoga instructor and the Bastien Gonzalez therapist which combines yoga and foot massage, Barber+Blade – a men’s grooming and shaving studio and a Spa Courtyard featuring a vitality pool, outdoor sauna and steam room.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.oneandonlyresorts.com/reethi-rah, call +960 664 8800 or +960 664 8822, or email reservations@oneandonlyreethirah.com.