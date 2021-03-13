Rohit Roy spends family vacay at Hideaway Beach Resort

Renowned Indian actor Rohit Bose Roy, together with wife Manasi Roy and their daughter, are currently holidaying at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, arguably the best hide away retreat in the Maldives.

Rohit Roy is an Indian movie and television star. In fact, both he and his brother, Ronit Bose Roy, are renowned in the industry.

Rohit is known for his role in Hindi television TV shows such as Swabhimaan. He has also acted in notable Bollywood movies like Kaabil, Fashion, and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

Most people may not know this, but he is a voice-actor as well, lending his voice to such roles like that of Peter Quill / Star-Lord in the Hindi dub version of the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies.

He will be featured in an upcoming star-studded action crime movie titled, Mumbai Saga, co-starring with fellow actor John Abraham, directed by Sanjay Gupta, and produced by T-Series.

This gangster drama flick puts focus on some fictitious incidents that could have changed Bombay into Mumbai. He plays the role of stalwart gangster, loyal and strong in the depiction of a character set in troubled times.

You can check out the trailer for one of the songs in the movie recently shared by the actor on Instagram while chilling at his Maldivian retreat.

Both on and off camera, Rohit Roy is known to be a family man who is the biggest supporter of his wife and daughter in all their endeavours and vice-versa.

As an actor of his stature who demands the best for his family, Rohit Roy chose Hideaway as his vacation venue since the expansive 33-hectare island provides the space needed for the whole family to relax and enjoy themselves in.

Exploration is a key part of the Hideaway experience, and every guest is provided with a bike to traverse between various locations on the island. In this way, staying active, taking amazing photos, and witnessing the natural beauty of the Maldives (or the huge villas!) are all part of the package.

Rohit Roy and his family are so far enjoying their stay at one of the few successful local owner-operated resorts in the country. They are based in one of the largest villas on the island which offers an overwater experience- the two-bedroom Ocean Villa with Pool. This is a prized residence at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

To witness the villa life at this expansive natural resort in the Maldives, and especially to see Rohit Roy and his family showing their fans how a hide away retreat is done, check out their social media. Live vicariously through them – better yet, consider having a hideaway of your very own to rest, relax, and recharge at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

Rohit Roy and his family are vacationing at a five-star resort that is considered one of the largest natural island resorts in the Maldives. It is located in the northern-most atoll in the country, Haa Alifu Atoll, which has only two resorts.

Nature lovers will be ecstatic to learn that this lush resort is full of beautiful flora, maintained by expert local gardeners and botanists, and curious fauna, like the ever-so-shy white-breasted waterhen and the stoic Stork.

The resort offers a variant of its popular sister resort, Lily Beach Resort & Spa’s super generous all-inclusive meal plan: The White Platinum Plan. Just like Lily Beach, Hideaway offers everything from food and drink, on-the-water experiences (like snorkelling and diving), fitness classes, multiple excursions, and more on an island that is six-times larger than Lily Beach.

Among the resort’s four gastronomic experiences is Samsara, an award-winning restaurant that offers bold flavours of Asian Cuisine and features a fusion of Indian and Japanese influenced foods. The scrumptious Indian dishes at the restaurant are some of the best and remain unrivalled in the country, cooked as authentic as possible by Indian chefs. If you cannot live without good Indian cuisine during your stay, better come down to Hideaway to experience an Indian food coma nirvana at Samsara.