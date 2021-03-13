Lti Maafushivaru has welcomed Maria Bravo over five nights after attending a range of philanthropic events in Dubai.

For her arrival on February 28, the resort management team gathered on the arrival jetty, all wearing the Global Equity Limited Edition Tee in support of the Global Gift Foundation, which was founded by Maria in 2013.

The Global Gift Foundation aims to create a positive impact on the lives of the children, women, and families in need across the world.

Maria’s story starts in Marbella, Spain; due to her study of business and nature of work; she has lived in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

After several years spent working in the entertainment industry producing and acting in films and television, Maria decided to use her existing status and business connections to bring forward an entrepreneurial approach to philanthropy and impacting positive changes in the world.

Maria has branded some of the highest profile events in the philanthropic world with her celebrity clients that work closely with her. She brings together the worlds of philanthropy, celebrities, and corporations to give financial support and media awareness to fiscally responsible foundations worldwide.

Maria’s daily Instagram stories and posts showcasing the beauty of lti Maafushivaru island highlight how much she enjoyed her idyllic and unique island experiences.

Maria also posted an extensive Tripadvisor review declaring how important this kind of holiday is for her, to recharge and disconnect from what is happening in the world, allowing her to bounce back to the new normal with positivity.

During an overview catch-up with the resort’s marketing team, Maria congratulated the resort for doing a great job in maintaining the island’s natural beauty while providing impeccable service to all guests and first-class dining experiences.

Lti Maafushivaru ranks first out of 38 resorts in South Ari Atoll, and currently sits on rank third out of 418 resorts in the Maldives, based on traveller rating on Tripadvisor.

Additionally, she mentioned that she felt safe and worry-free throughout her stay, thanks to the resort’s COVID-19 safety guidelines and practices.

Maria plans to initiate the Global Gifters annual gathering location for 2021 to lti Maafushivaru.

Global Gifters are people who support the Global Gift Foundation in some a variety of ways, inclusing volunteering, by purchasing a ticket for gala dinner, or by committing to the foundation by becoming members, partners, raising social awareness or connecting the foundation’s mission among their own contact networks.

Some notable Global Gifters include Eva Longoria, David and Victoria Beckham, Antonio Banderas, Tony Parker, Goldie Hawn, Deepak Chopra, Terrence Howard, Ronaldo Cristiano, Mariah Carey, Leona Lewis, Ronan Keating, Alec Baldwin and many more.

For 2021, the main objective of the initiative gathering will focus on the ocean, marine life conservation, plastic use reduction and sustainability which Maria considers extremely important to discuss and raise awareness of.

Given the different sustainability practices that lti Maafushivaru is implementing in its daily resort operation, alongside the exceptional location of the Maldives in terms of ocean health, the resort is the perfect place to host the annual event. Maria stated that she can’t wait to return and show to her “Global Gifters” all that lti Maafushiravu offers.

“I’m taken aback by how clean the water that surrounds the island is. I’ve been in many different places like Bora-bora, Greece, Hawaii and other holiday destinations in the world but nothing compares to the Maldivian ocean,” Maria said.

Located in the pristine South Ari Atoll, Maafushivaru is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from Male and offers guests the idyllic island experience epitomising all that one dreams of when thinking of the Maldives.

At just over 350 metres in length, Maafushivaru cocoons guests in lush vegetation, encircled by powder white-beaches, and a fringed by a house reef that a myriad of fish call home.

A total of 81 villas spread on the land and overwater offers a choice of five different categories for guests to choose from for their unique Maldives experience.

Maafushivaru provides an array of diverse dining options on the island with multiple meal plan options.

A new dining option, Half Board Plus, includes breakfast and dinner at the Cuisine Gallery, Daily High Tea with tea/coffee and snacks served at the Library Lounge from 3-5pm alongside a wide range of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including selected soft drinks, juices, international branded spirits, an extensive cocktail list, draught beer, a selection of bottled wines, specialty coffees and teas, and house mineral water. Other benefits offered in the plan include complimentary snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports.

Half Board and Dine Around All Inclusive options are also available.