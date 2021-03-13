Vakkaru Maldives launches ‘Tales of Ocean’ Easter calendar

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Maldives’ Baa Atoll being designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Vakkaru Maldives’ 2021 Easter programme, Tales of the Ocean, forms part of 50 Shades of Blue, Vakkaru’s year-long celebration of Baa Atoll, which pays tribute to the wonders of the ocean.

Taking place from April one to seven, special Easter ocean-themed dinners will include a romantic Lobster and Champagne supper held under starlight, a Crabtastic set menu celebrates crustaceans; an Indian Ocean Splash buffet will serve maritime dishes from India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Wine Tasting in the Sea with Vakkaru sommelier will invite guests to amble barefoot into the bath-warm lagoon to sample special vintages.

An upbeat highlight of the week, a Baa 50 Shades of Blue pool party will draw inspiration from the colours and vibrancy of Baa Atoll. Regular performances by Aura Band, fire shows and LED art shows will add excitement too.

For families, sandcastle-building competitions, family movie night, Easter egg hunts and tennis tournaments are on offer, alongside Maldivian coconut painting and Tales of The Ocean presentation by our Marine Biologist.

Tales of the Ocean will also focus on physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Resident at the resort from March 15 to April 12, Domingos Folgado is an internationally recognised wellness consultant, naturopath and therapist with expertise in traditional medicines and massage techniques.

He will offer innovative treatments including Chakra Hot Stone Aromatherapy, Facial Rejuvenation with Acupuncture and Fire Cupping Therapy.

Domingos also offers personal training sessions with various focuses to reach the guest’s personal fitness goals including core conditioning, weight loss and flexibility.

Those treatments will be offered at overwater Merana Spa, where Easter activities also include sunset sound healing sessions, Pranayama meditation and Ayurveda, alongside complimentary yoga sessions by our resident yogi, Anna Tsoy, at the overwater yoga pavilion.

Guests will be able to discover the beauty of the spectacular seascape that surrounds them in a variety of ways.

Departing from dive centre Splash, boats take only 15 minutes to reach Turtle Reef, where turtle sightings are virtually guaranteed.

Scuba diving and snorkelling excursions can easily be arranged, as can sunset cruise, dolphin-quest, big game fishing and private yacht charters.

Nestled in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Vakkaru is a timeless sanctuary intuitively designed for guests seeking unassuming luxury and cherishable experiences.

A scenic 30- minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island blessed with timeless ocean views, powder-soft white sand beaches, unique deep blue holes and spectacular marine biodiversity.

The 113 beautifully-appointed Over Water and Beach Villas are elegantly designed to respect the surrounding tropical nature and Maldivian charms.

Indulgent dining choices, a world-class wine cellar – home to a curated selection of fine vintage and non-vintage offerings from Old to New World — as well as curated leisure activities and amenities create enriched experiences for everyone.

For reservations and general information, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.