W Maldives appoints Idu Ribeiro as General Manager

W Maldives, part of W Hotels Worldwide, has appointed Idu Ribeiro as its General Manager.

Born as a true disruptor hailing from Brazil, Idu is a seasoned hotelier with over 24 years of international experience in the tourism and hospitality industry.

He had taken his first humble steps in entering the industry in 1997 as Activities Coordinator at Westgate Lakes Resorts Orlando and working through an enormous journey to take on the General Manager position in Actual Marriott Hotel Panama – his most recent role prior to his appointment at W Maldives.

His appetite for hospitality industry has led him to five countries across two continents developing a multicultural mindset and cultivating his leadership and experiences in different disciplines of the industry.

Diving into his third continent, Idu is amplified for his new adventure in Asia Pacific.

“It is truly a dream come true! I feel honoured to have the opportunity to work and lead a team of such great talents. I am very excited to bring my Marriott and international experiences, my passion for hospitality and the energy to fuel W Maldives and ignite W brand’s passion points further in this island nation,” Idu said.

Idu spent the last five years in triathlon training and is a very proud finisher of two 70.3 Ironman in Panama and Costa Rica.

Blending in his lust for hospitality, great leadership profile, restless adventurer and risk-taker attitude, Idu is undoubtedly the perfect leader for W Maldives to deliver the brand’s unique guest promise – luxury guest experience with the bold, playful and vibrant character.

W Maldives waved its last hello to disruptor General Manager Anuj Sharma, who is now moving up to rock Singapore as Marriott International’s Area Director of Operations – Singapore, Malaysia and Maldives, after three years at W Maldives.

He is passing his throne to Idu to beat the drum louder and lead the pack bolder!

Located 25 minutes by seaplane from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport, W Maldives is the private island playground for those seeking exclusivity and appreciation of a lifestyle brand that flirts with one’s senses.

The playful personality of the island sparks infinite days above and beneath the ocean in a wonderland of white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons and breathtaking reefs. Go gourmet at six eateries and bars, where every story starts with endless possibilities to go with the flow from dawn till dusk.