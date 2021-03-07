Soneva partners with ALEXA Private Cruises to curate Maldivian charter experiences

Soneva, the luxury resort operator with sustainability at its core, has partnered with ALEXA Private Cruises to offer guests unrivalled charter holidays in the Maldives, sailing their 38-metre ALEXA J yacht to the Indian Ocean.

ALEXA J is an exclusive experience, with a maximum capacity of two adults and two children, and a dedicated crew of six: Captain, Chief Engineer, Star Chef, Spa Therapist, Dive Instructor, and Stewardess.

Guests can choose from bespoke itineraries varying in length: 10 nights split between ALEXA J and Soneva in Aqua; 14 nights split between Soneva Fushi and ALEXA J; and 21 nights split between Soneva Fushi, ALEXA J, and Soneva Jani.

All the experiences have been hand-picked by the founders of ALEXA Private Cruises and Soneva. Rates start at $11,435 per night.

An example of the 14-day itinerary begins in Male where guests are greeted at the international airport and escorted to Soneva Fushi.

Day two and three are spent at Soneva Fushi, relaxing in the spa, enjoying water sports and ending with a Private Sandbank Dinner with a menu designed to suit the guests’ preferences with the help of the Executive Chef.

On Day four, guests board ALEXA J, meet their Cruise Director and crew, take a tour of the yacht and enjoy a massage, before heading to Hanifaru Bay which is often frequented by the majestic manta rays between May and December. As the sun sets refreshing cocktails are served, or a wine tasting can be arranged, followed by a five-course dinner.

Cruise to the island of Goidhoo on Day five to hike to the island’s freshwater lakes and tropical forest. Here, the unique coral formations in the Rose Garden make for a unique snorkelling trip. In the evening, a lavish barbecue dinner will be set up on the sands of a deserted beach.

An underwater safari at Innafushi is the main event on Day six, followed by a gourmet dinner on the aft deck terrace, and a private cinema can be arranged on the top deck for movies by moonlight.

On Day seven, ALEXA J cruises to Hithadhoo Island, the capital of the Addu Atoll. Here guests can visit the Addu Nature Park or try their hand at sustainable big game fishing for snapper and groupers. In the evening, the chef can arrange a seafood barbecue, picnic or candlelit dinner on the beach.

Day eight sees ALEXA J moored off the island of Kendoo in the north of the Baa Atoll for snorkelling, diving and exploring the nearby islands.

On Day nine, ALEXA J returns to Soneva Fushi for one more night, Sonu’s Picnic is a ‘must’: snorkelling off a deserted island with lunch prepared by the chef.

Days 10-14 are back on Soneva Fushi’s island of Kunfunadhoo, experiencing more of the resort with private stargazing at the Observatory, dinner in the middle of the jungle or sunbathing on the sandbank.

Day 13 is particularly special with a Private Sandbank Experience where guests spend the night in a Bedouin-style tent with its own bathroom, after a candlelit dinner, on an uninhabited sandbank. Breakfast will be delivered in the morning.

The 14-day itinerary starts at $145,000++ for two guests.

ALEXA J is a beautifully designed sailing yacht that combines a sense of old-world charm with all the modern comforts. It is the only yacht in the Maldives built for just one couple or small family.

The superyacht experience is uniquely configured with just one VIP Master Cabin with the flexibility of an additional multi-use play cabin for small families. ALEXA J combines stylish interiors and world-class bespoke service with the rare luxury of complete privacy.

ALEXA J’s chef, Johan, will take guests on a journey through a myriad of Asian flavours, making each meal a culinary memory worth cherishing.

On the upper deck there is a rooftop lounge, dining area, and yoga and meditation space.

The main deck houses the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, living room, the bridge, and open-air dining and lounge area.

On the lower deck is the playroom cabin (where the children can sleep) with en-suite bathroom, galley, engine room and crew quarters.

Soneva is a pioneering family of hospitality properties, offering holistic encounters in luxurious and inspiring environments – from world class resorts to outstanding natural locations.

Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva in Aqua in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand rebuke the traditional concept of luxury and instead promise the luxury of time, purity and solitude. Every day, guests are encouraged to discover sandy feet, inspired minds and full hearts.

Combining luxury with a conscientious approach to sustainability and the environment, and proactively changing the nature of hospitality, it delivers intuitive service and meaningful experiences to the guests.