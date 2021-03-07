Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa launches new immersive website

A brand new way to experience Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa; the resort has launched www.experienceparkhyattmaldives.com.

The new independent website highlights curated resort experiences including an enhanced programme of engaging and educational kids activities immersed within nature’s playground, learning survival skills to become a castaway for a day and snorkelling adventures at our all-natural 360 degree pristine house reef.

An authentic Maldivian experience awaits at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa.

Immersed in an unforgettable private island atmosphere with authentic Maldivian hospitality, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is the perfect place for a romantic and memorable honeymoon or a quality family holiday.

The private and natural island is surrounded by the breathtaking 50 shades of blue. Hadahaa is a secluded resort, away from the atolls of the northern Maldives and bordered by powder white sandy beach.

Guests can immerse themselves in a variety of experiences and things to do in Maldives with a 360 ° living house reef that allows snorkelling and scuba diving within the proximity of their villa, island hopping, watersports as well as adventure tours across the Equator.

The resort includes 51 villas that are designed in an authentic Maldivian style and are carefully designed for guests’ privacy and comfort.

Four stylish restaurants and bars with a pleasant atmosphere offer international and local cuisine, while the spa and fitness centre offer the best Maldivian treatments and wellness programmes for hotel guests.

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa will also be soon introducing its luxurious Presidential Villa, featuring well-appointed three bedrooms and a private freshwater plunge pool with a cabana that overlooks the vast Indian Ocean. Suitable for a family or a small group up to six adults, the Presidential Villa will be an attractive choice for luxury villas in Maldives.