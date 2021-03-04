India’s Vistara begins Maldives flights with Mumbai-Male direct service

India’s finest full-service carrier Vistara Airline on Wednesday inaugurated its scheduled flights between India and Maldives.

The inaugural flight, an Airbus A320neo aircraft landed at the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport at 12.25pm with 164 passengers.

The Fire and Rescue Services of Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL), which runs the airport, gave a water salute for the aircraft when it landed at the airport.

The airline will fly three times a week between Mumbai and Male.

Vistara Airline is a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines. It is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and Tripadvisor, and has also been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards.

As Vistara Airline starts its non-stop flights to VIA, it is the fourth Airline that operates direct flights from different parts of India.

“We are happy to have Vistara Airline as our newest partner and we are confident that the airline will add value to VIA and to Maldives. During the Covid-19 pandemic VIA has kept its high standard measures assuring passenger and staff safety, a statement issued by MACL read.

“As a result, on September 2020 VIA was awarded the ACI Health Accreditation certificate as the second Airport from Asia Pacific and on January 2021 VIA received the ACI Voice of the customer recognition award. Our aim is now to become one of the first airports in the world to fully vaccinate all of our airport workers and staff.”

Vistara joins a growing list of Indian airlines starting flight operations to the Maldives. Air India, IndiGo and GoAir now offer scheduled passenger services between several major Indian cities and Male.

In August, officials from the Maldives and India inked an agreement to create a “travel bubble” to facilitate movement of people between the two countries.

In 2020, India was ranked the top source market for tourism. Currently, India ranks second for the year 2021.

The Maldives reopened for tourists of all nationalities on July 15.

The stringent health and safety measures in place, and the naturally distanced nature of the Maldivian islands ensure safety for all tourists.

Maldives is also rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine. This is expected to increase the confidence travellers have in the Maldives, and further increase tourist arrivals from India.