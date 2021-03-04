The Ritz-Carlton Maldives partners with legendary Jean-Michel Cousteau to host ‘Ambassadors of the Environment’ programme

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, set to open June 1, has announced its partnership with the iconic Jean-Michel Cousteau.

The property will be the only resort in the region to offer the Ambassadors of the Environment programme, and will join five other Ritz-Carlton properties globally to bring this preservation programme to guests.

In collaboration with the Ocean’s Future Society, the resort will enrich the experience for guests of all ages to the natural Maldivian wonders both above and below water.

With the goal of marine conservation, Jean-Michel Cousteau has dedicated his entire life to working with leaders of countries and industries, and especially the next generation, to share with them the value of ocean heritage, the need to protect it, and specific actions for sustainable management.

“Extending the Ambassadors of the Environment program to the Maldives was an obvious next step for the brand as it will allow our naturalists to create new and cutting-edge programming for the resort’s guests,” Richard Murphy, a spokesman for the Ocean’s Future organisation, said.

Murphy began working with Jean-Michel and his father in 1968. With a PhD in marine biology he has participated in Cousteau expeditions around the world and served as photographer, scientist, educator, and spokesman for the Cousteaus.

He now leads the Ambassadors of the Environment teams and is intimately involved in the development of new programs with the Ritz-Carlton brand.

“We call the program Ambassadors of the Environment because we want people to return home with the inspiration and motivation to live more sustainably and to appreciate the importance of protecting the nature that keeps our planet habitable for us and all other species,” Murphy said.

“It was initially created specifically for kids but their parents came to us, asking if they could participate because their children were having more fun than they were. We agreed, and now the Ambassadors programme is for guests of all ages but the message is always the same – protect our marine resources. The health and richness of the coral reefs and the sustainable infrastructure of the Ritz- Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will make this Ambassadors programme one of the most exciting and impactful programs we have ever created!”

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, will carry on the values of Jean- Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society through immersive and educational programming that explores and protects the delicate ecosystem of the Maldives. Each program’s menu of activities varies on what the region supports however, programming may include kayaking, underwater photography and videography, rock wall climbing, night snorkeling, astronomy and more.

“As the only resort offering this in the region, our partnership with the iconic Jean-Michel Cousteau will further our commitment to a sustainable future and bring this incredibly important environmental preservation aspect through to the guest experience,” Mark Hehir, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, said.

Beginning in 2005, Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company agreed to partner exclusively and bring Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment programme to Ritz -Carlton hotels around the world.

Currently, the programme provides educational, outdoor adventures to guests and the local communities of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman; The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua; Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve; The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara and Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Male Atoll of the Maldives, which is a 45-minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport.

The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life.

Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island are expected to range in size from one to three bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand.

The property is also expected to offer a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton.

The guests are expected to have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.

Spaces have been designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.