OZEN LIFE MAADHOO hosts celebrity wedding, birthday bash

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has become the venue of a recent celebrity wedding and birthday bash!

Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor is at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO in the Maldives for the wedding of her cousin Priyaank Sharma with Shaza Morani. While Priyaank is the son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, Shaza is the daughter of film producer Karim Morani.

On Monday, Shraddha shared video of herself on Instagram and showed the outfit she wore for the haldi ceremony. She wore a baby blue lehenga and twirled on the white sand beach with the sea behind her. She even posed for photos with Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai.

More videos from the wedding show Padmini being in charge of the haldi ceremony while Shraddha assisted her with the rituals. Groom Priyaank was seen in a yellow kurta and white pyjamas, Shaza was seen in a yellow-green-pink lehenga, wearing floral jewellery.

Priyaank and Shaza had a court wedding in early February and later threw a party for their friends and family. It seems like a grander wedding function is being organised in Maldives for the couple now.

It’s also Shraddha’s birthday week and she is celebrating in the Maldives with her cousin and his new bride.

