Women hoteliers lead The OZEN Collection

Maria Luisa Lalli and Henar Gil Rios – the General Managers of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO respectively – herald a fresh energy and culture of excellence across the brand.

In a world of brilliant turquoise views, ultra-sophisticated service, and effortless perfection, two women are at the helm, making their mark in bringing alive this ethos of ‘Refined Elegance.’

Leadership dynamics in the hospitality industry has been witnessing a change with more women in leadership roles. And, always at the forefront of embracing equal opportunity and gender diversity, THE OZEN COLLECTION has placed the reins of its two resorts in the capable hands of women managers.

An industry forward thinker, Salil Panigrahi, the CEO and Managing Director of THE OZEN COLLECTION says: “Hospitality is a people-centric industry and I feel it can contribute a lot to equal opportunity in the workplace.”

“At OZEN, we want to usher in a new culture of leadership – one where equal opportunity is valued. Diversity is not only the order of nature, but also brings in fresh perspective into our work culture. Surveys show that a diverse workforce is more productive, and appointing women at key leadership positions that they genuinely qualify for should be a norm rather than an exception.”

Responsible for all the key operational and commercial aspects of the resort, the General Managers oversee the day-to-day operations while also driving the resorts’ performance with long-term vision and business strategy.

Maria Luisa Lalli

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the brand’s newly launched, uber-luxe private island resort, is led by Maria Luisa Lalli.

No stranger to the Maldives, Luisa is a seasoned hotelier from Italy with over eleven years of experience in the destination, as well as prior experience working and living in the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka.

Her innately empathetic approach puts every guest at ease, building genuine connections that often result in repeat visits!

She leads her team by example, inspiring every colleague to create authentic experiences for guests with an impeccable service culture and warm-hearted spirit.

Henar Gil Rios

Henar Gil Rios, recently appointed as the General Manager at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, also brings a wealth of luxury hospitality experience to OZEN.

A native of Spain, Henar is in spirit a global citizen; she has lived and worked in the United States, France, Asia, and Mexico.

Motivated and highly driven, Henar is at her best working under high pressure – using initiative, in-depth knowledge, and creativity to lead her team to success.

Adding a touch of feminine grace to leadership and resort management, the two managers work with a common goal of delivering elegance in its most raw form through authentic, ultra-sophisticated experiences, both tangible and intangible, that complement the pristine, unspoilt beauty of the destination.

THE OZEN COLLECTION is an award-winning, uber-lux, hospitality brand from Atmosphere Group that offers ultimate privacy blended with Refined Elegance, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016. THE OZEN COLLECTION’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, launched in December.

OZEN Tangalle takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.