Visit Maldives participates in Travel Meet Asia’s South East Asia event

Together with industry partners, Visit Maldives has participated in Travel Meet Asia’s Southeast Asian event.

This event is the second part of a four-part virtual travel roadshow organised by ITB Asia, focusing on different regions within Asia, including South Asia, Southeast Asia, Mice & Corporate, and Northeast Asia.

Visit Maldives has previously participated in the South Asian rendition of the series.

From the organisers of ITB Asia, Travel Meet Asia’s South East Asia provides up-to-date content on major tourism trends and developments, and an exclusive networking opportunity with MICE, Corporate and Leisure buyers from South-East Asian outbound markets.

Representatives of seven Maldivian tourism companies alongside officials from Visit Maldives are attending this two-day event, which is held live from February 24-25.

The Maldivian team aims to provide information about the well-established precautionary standards within the Maldives, the natural beauty of the island-nation, and the unique experiences available in Maldivian establishments.

To boost the visibility in this Southeast Asian region, Visit Maldives has been actively promoting the stringent safety measures undertaken in the Maldives in relation to Covid-19, and ensuring Maldives to be a safe haven for South East Asian travellers through online, social media and digital marketing campaigns.

Additionally, large scale joint marketing campaigns with prominent names such as TripAdvisor, also promotes the Maldives within the South Eastern region.

In 2020, 12,746 tourists visited the Maldives from the South East Asian market, which represents a considerable drop from 2019’s figure of 87,636 due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

However, individuals from the region continuously showcase their interest to travel to the Maldives upon ease-down measures being implemented within the region. The goal of slowly, but surely reaching pre-pandemic arrival numbers from South East Asia shows consistent potential.