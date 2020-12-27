Two Ukrainian airlines launch charter operations to Maldives

Two airlines from Ukraine have begun charter operations to the Maldives.

Azur Air Ukraine operated its maiden charter flight to the Maldives Friday, while the maiden charter flight operated by the country’s flag carrier Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) arrived in the Maldives Saturday.

UIA connects Ukraine to over 80 destinations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as to New York City and Toronto from its base at Boryspil Airport, and also operates domestic flights. UIA serves over 1000 flights per week.

Azur Air Ukraine’s charter operations to the Maldives come weeks after its sister airline from Russia began its services to the Indian Ocean island nation.

With more airlines now offering services to the Maldives for the winter holiday season, travellers from Russia as well as the CIS region will have even more options to enjoy a tropical getaway in the Indian Ocean tourist paradise this winter holiday season.

In addition to Azur Air, Russian flag carrier Aeroflot operates eight flights per week on the Moscow-Male route. Nordwind Airlines also offers travellers twice a week service to the Maldives, while Rossiya Airlines flies once a week between Moscow and Male.

Expanding air connectivity between the CIS region and Male will be a major boost to the Maldives’ efforts to revive the country’s tourism-dependent economy after reopening its borders on July 15.

Ukraine is the eighth biggest source market for Maldives tourism since the border reopening in July.

Meanwhile, Russian tourists accounted for over 74,000 or close to five per cent of Maldives’ foreign visitors last year, the sixth biggest market after China, India, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Russia is among the top three source market since the border reopening.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.