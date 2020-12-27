Arrive in style at Niyama Private Islands Maldives with shortest transfer for private jet guests

With the recent authorisation of Dhaalu Airport to handle direct international private jet arrivals and departures to and from the archipelago, arriving at Niyama Private Islands Maldives has just become the swiftest and safest arrival experience in the country.

The airport in Maldives’ southern Dhaalu Atoll now offers the ultimate convenience for private jet guests, with the luxurious Niyama Private Islands a mere seven-minute private speedboat glide away.

Dhaalu Airport can now handle and process long range jets up to 111 feet in length, with 96 hours’ notification required to arrange a private international landing and departure, including immigration, customs and legislated health checks and requirements for arriving passengers.

This eliminates the need for non-commercial passengers to pass through and clear arrival procedures at the nation’s main international airport in the nation’s Male before flying on to their island destination in paradise.

Niyama Private Islands Maldives recently reopened its doors once again offering guests an abundance of space and privacy and a multitude of opportunities to create their own exceptional island experiences, all with the laid-back vibe that Niyama is known for.

A distinct twist on the Maldives with its two islands, Chill and Play, Niyama perfectly blends adventure with serenity in Nature’s Playground.

The jewel in Niyama’s crown is the magnificent Crescent, a private playground of five ultra-chic pool villas, accommodating up to fourteen adults and eight children.

Boasting a private chef, two butlers, a housekeeper and a host of complimentary activities including a sunset dhoni cruise and movie under the stars, this over water sanctuary is the perfect paradise treat for the discerning traveller looking for space and privacy to share with extended bubbles of family or friends.

Please email reservations@niyama.com, call +960 676 2828 or visit www.niyama.com to book a bespoke, luxurious and timeless experience at Niyama Private Islands Maldives.