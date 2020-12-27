The Nautilus Maldives earns spot on coveted Condé Nast Traveler Gold List

The Nautilus has officially been selected among the esteemed editors’ favourite hotels to earn a coveted spot within Condé Nast Traveler’s ‘The Gold List’ 2021.

Selecting the absolute crème de la crème of luxury travel, a spot on Condé Nast Traveler’s prestigious Gold List doesn’t come around often. That’s why The Nautilus, which only opened in early 2019, is humbled to already be recognised as having such international recognition and excellence.

This win follows The Nautilus’ first-place success within Condé Nast Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 for ‘Best Resort in the Indian Ocean’, as well as its top three placing for ‘Best Resorts in the World’ earlier this year.

The Nautilus also recently won ‘Best Private Island Retreat’ 2021 within Tatler’s renowned Travel Awards.

While The Nautilus may be ultra-private and remote in size and location, it is paving the way for absolute domination among the very best properties in the world.

“We are humbled by the international recognition The Nautilus is receiving within just one year of operating,” General Manager Mohamed Ashraf said.

“Many world-renowned properties wait a lifetime to be featured within these awards, yet The Nautilus’ quick rise to recognition for its excellence it’s testament to its unrivalled ultra-luxe offering, incessant attention to detail and our loyal guests and team.”

Here are just a few reasons why The Nautilus was featured within The Gold List…

Time stands still

The Nautilus transcends time. There are no clocks, no schedules, no opening or closing times. Here, every moment is fluid. Boundless freedom finds every guest – all in its own good time.

Art of Bohemia

A celebration of the individual spirit, The Nautilus offers liberation. Freedom unconditional. Space to share, to meet, to be yourself and shape your own personal journey. And, most of all, to celebrate the people you’re with, in any way you choose. Because in the end, it’s these simple, elemental pleasures – that ability to simply be – that form the greatest luxury of all.

Comforts of home

Just steps from pristine sands or perched over turquoise waters, The Nautilus’s houses and residences offer unrivalled space and privacy. Each is a secluded haven with separate living rooms, a temperature-controlled freshwater infinity swimming pool and its own private butler. Places to sink in, unwind and enjoy life’s greatest gifts, together.

Free spirited experiences

Days dance to their own rhythm at The Nautilus. The guest experience is one of liberation at every turn. Impromptu adventures on crystal-clear waters. Fluid and personal spa journeys. Starlit dinner dates at every turn. Narratives unfold without an itinerary, and without inhibition.

Unscripted dining

The Nautilus delights in veering off-script. Eat when you’re hungry. Have breakfast for dinner. Drink Champagne in bed. We want guests to create their own dishes and dine anytime – anywhere.

Enjoying a remote setting in the stunning UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll, The Nautilus is one of the smallest island resorts in the Maldives — a tropical haven of just 26 exceptionally spacious Houses and Residences, each with its own temperature-controlled freshwater infinity pool and extensive private decks, and attended by a dedicated House Master offering full butler services.

The Nautilus epitomises spacious seclusion and sublime service, with consciously minimal interaction from the moment guests step off the plane at Velana International Airport and into the care of island’s exclusive, ultra-smooth and queue-free VIP arrival and transfer service.

The only Relais & Châteaux member resort in the Maldives is the realisation of a vision of life unbound, a place of liberation and unscripted luxury, where guests are free to do – and be – as they please. Casting off the anchor of inflexibility and rejecting the tyranny of timetables, The Nautilus liberates guests to enjoy a private island experience beyond the humdrum clockwatching constraints of opening hours and menus.

If you would like to experience The Nautilus yourself and begin crafting a world of your own making, the resort team would love to chat with you at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.