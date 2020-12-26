Dive community mourns loss of one of Maldives’ first PADI pros

Ibrahim Moosafulhu, one of the first PADI professionals in the Maldives, has passed away.

Moosafulhu died Thursday morning.

“Thank you Moosa for your valuable contributions over the years, you will be missed buddy. Our condolences to the family and our partners at Divers Lodge Maldives,” PADI Pros said, in an statement posted on Facebook.

Moosafulhu was widely considered a legend in the local diving community and an inspirational figure to all Maldivian divers.

A key figure in developing diving tourism in the Maldives, he played an active role in developing regulations for the Maldives and in assisting marine environmental projects.

Moosafulhu shared his love and knowledge of diving and the marine environment with those interested in diving as a hobby as well as those that wanted to take up diving as a professional career, thus ensuring that the next generation of Maldivians understand their importance to the Maldivian economy, and also to the nation’s culture.

