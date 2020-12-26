The Standard Maldives offers ‘Stowaway’ to escape winter blues

It’s been a really, really tough year. But winter solstice ushers in a time to slow down, rebuild, and nurture – an opportunity to lay low and prepare for a brighter 365 days ahead!

A possible alternative to accepting the upcoming winter hibernation as an extension of the long, pandemic induced lockdown that this virus called Covid-19 has forced us into, is to count up your pennies, then round up your “pod” and all safely escape together to your own private island. One very, very far away.

Whether one is looking to change up the WFH scenery, or are really in need of just not staring out the very same windows for yet another month, Standard Hotels is now ingeniously offering a Stowaway to Huruvalhi, one of the remote outlets of the Maldives, where private above-water or luxuriously appointed beachside villas beckon.

Situated southwest of Sri Lanka and India in the Arabian Sea, the archipelago is comprised of over 1100 islands, of which only about 200 are inhabited.

The cultural melting pot of South Asian influences offers miles of pristine beaches, turquoise waters, coral reefs and fishing villages to leisurely explore. From island hopping to diving, coral planting to touring the bioluminescent plankton, it’s absolutely everything your oppressive quarantined city life is not right now.

The villas themselves are styled in the by-now-well-familiar and reliably groovy Standard aesthetic.

Done up in cool, neutral tones with playful, sexy pops of colour, each comes with a king size bed, infinity plunge pool plus lounge deck, soaking tub, and a flat screen TV, where one can plan to pass the days watching cartoons instead of bothering about all the worrying news from back home.

A breathtaking 35-minute seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport, The Standard, Huruvalhi is nestled between the Raa and Baa atolls, on a naturally protected island. Guests can also take a combined 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo and 35-minute speedboat ride to the resort.

Traditionally seen as a couple’s destination, The Standard has taken a fresh approach to its island retreat, offering relaxation, social activities and vibrant cultural experiences that welcome not only couples, but groups of friends and singles looking to reset and recharge in paradise.

Guests are spoilt for choice with a selection of curated experiences and cultural programs that include indigenous basket weaving, a moonlight cinema beneath the stars or join one of their legendary pool parties at the beachside infinity pool.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives also has some of the most experienced guides for snorkelling and diving excursions through the resort’s protected house reef and local waters.