Joali Maldives: Paradise retreat this festive season

As the festive month of December begins with Christmas and new year celebrations on the horizon, the thought of where and how to spend your festive holiday season this December will probably have crossed your mind.

With the unpredictability 2020 has seen, most of us would be thinking about an escape to a relaxing New Year’s Eve destination with our loved ones, away from the weight of the world.

While most countries remain closed or heavily restricted, the magical island nation of Maldives is ready to safely welcome you to its tropical sanctuary of wonder.

Apart from the allure of embracing an unforgettable adventure nestled amidst the Indian Ocean, December and January are the best months to visit Maldives with weather conditions that most travellers consider perfect.

Temperatures hover around 29°C with minimal rainfall and low humidity, allowing you to experience the island’s phenomenal beauty in full glory.

Whether you prefer doing everything and nothing at all by the beach –gently caressed by the island sun and ocean breeze — or chasing excitement in the great outdoors, you will find no better time and place to fulfil your heart’s desires.

While traveling during these times might present some concerns, you can be rest assured that the tourism ministry has placed health and safety protocols for resorts to follow.

Tourists and short-term visitors are required to present a negative Covid-19 test conducted 96 hours prior to their arrival in the country.

With Joali Maldives, it is of utmost priority that all activities adhere to the World Health Organisation and local authorities’ health and safety standards. Therefore, you can soak in the Maldives holiday season with ease knowing that your well-being is being taken care of.

Activities with loved ones

If you are afraid that the destination is far from being a kid friendly new years’ eve vacation, fret not as they will be occupied with the extensive lineup of experiences that they can be involved in.

The kids clubs of resorts in Maldives allow your children to participate in special activities such as treasure hunts, theatre as well as art and crafts made from local items to enhance their creativity. Resorts also tend to keep their kids clubs open till 10pm and this gives the opportunity for couples to enjoy their alone time.

The younger guests can also look forward to Santa’s Arrival with many gifts and special treats for all of Joali’s resort guests. This much-awaited event will definitely spark joy to both the little ones as well as their parents, creating a jolly Christmas memory.

With 1190 tiny islands scattered across the Indian Ocean, your family will be spoilt for choices on which local island to visit and explore. You can also meet the mysterious manta rays and magnificent whales during your stay.

If you are unsure on where to begin, you can take a dhoni excursion with Joali to discover everything that it has to offer.

When it comes to finding a suitable resort to stay in, food is an important decision factor. Joali Maldives provides a wide range of cuisines for you and your family to dine in.

During this holiday season, your family’s sweet cravings can be satisfied with LAJOIE as it offers the perfect dessert spot for your island experience.

If you are in for an unique hands-on experience with your family, Joali’s Taste of Maldives is a cooking class which includes special tips and tricks in making your Maldivian dish a lot tastier.

Activities for wellness

This festive season treat yourself and your loved ones to the best wellness experiences.

An extensive range of programmes include massages, treatments, leisure activities and fitness classes.

The activities are tailor-made with the intention to help you rejuvenate during this well-deserved break as well as prepare for the new year and better days ahead.

If you are someone who is up for an adventure, you can take part in water sports such as water skiing, scuba diving while looking out for vibrant corals of the island with a marine biologist.

You might be the lucky one on Joali’s Turtle Quest, having the once in a lifetime opportunity to encounter sea turtles and swim with them!

Feel the ocean breeze brushing against your skin and admire the endless colours of the emerald and turquoise waters beneath you while parasailing or wakeboarding.

You can take this chance to unleash your dance moves by exploring the various classes and learn to dance live with professional dance artists.

Start the new year on a right note at Joali’s Special New Year Jazz Brunch with the glorious sunshine, ocean breeze while enjoying lovely jazz music in the background.

You can also choose to take this as an opportunity for a wellness retreat during your stay by relaxing and pampering yourself with the spa treatments as well as fitness experiences.

Joali Spa by ESPA offers tailor-made treatments for your ultimate spa experience to make you feel re-energised afterwards. There is also a relaxation lounge surrounded by lounge beds and a tranquil view of the spa private beach to encourage quiet contemplation.

If you prefer to sweat it out, Joali provides an indoor workout experience overseen by professional trainers with a breathtaking view overlooking the ocean.

What better way to celebrate this season than to indulge the holiday spirit in Maldives with the warm and friendly locals, its rich culture and the beauty of its natural surroundings.

Joali Maldives is a luxury, immersive art resort located on the island of Muravandhoo in Raa atoll. The 73-villa property offers unconventional luxury in a private setting and a distinct focus on design by internationally-renowned design studio Autoban, architecture and design firm Atolye4n and Tokyo-based Studio Glitt.

Innovative dining concepts include Japanese restaurant Saoke, authentic Asian and Levant restaurant Vandhoo, Tuscan-inspired Bellinis, personalised dining and cooking school Her Kitchen, as well as numerous destination dining experiences.

The Spa by ESPA invites guests on a holistic wellness journey along with a world-class fitness centre and expert trainers.

Joali celebrates its “Joie de Vivre” philosophy through unique programming such as Maldivian excursions and one-of-a-kind on-property offerings, including an Art Studio and Gallery, Flower Garden, Manta Ray Treehouse and more.

Joali reopened on August 1, after implementing enhanced health and safety standards in line with guidance from the World Health Organisation and local authorities.

To plan your trip and learn more, please visit Joali’s website.