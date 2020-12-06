Kazakhstan’s Air Astana begins Maldives flights

Air Astana is now offering direct flights between Kazakhstan and Maldives.

Air Astana’s first flight landed at the Maldives main Velana International Airport Saturday afternoon and was welcomed with a water salute.

The flag carrier of Kazakhstan flies between Almaty and Male twice a week, with flights operating every Wednesday and Thursday.

The airline’s brand-new Airbus 321LR aircraft is being used for the Maldives service.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hammered global air travel earlier this year, Air Astana operated scheduled, domestic and international services on 64 routes from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hub, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.