Emerald Maldives continues winning spree with World Travel Awards recognition

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa has won the ultimate recognitions for being the World’s Leading New Resort, at the World Travel Awards 2020.

This is the 27th year of the prestigious World Travel Awards, which serves to recognise and celebrate excellence across all sectors of travel.

“Another really exciting win for Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa! I cannot thank the amazing team enough for their efforts during a truly difficult year,” Aldo Scarapicchia, Partner and Chief Officer at Emerald Collection, said.

“The hard work and dedication has paid off. We are so proud of this Resort and look forward to taking our guests in to 2021 with some really exciting new developments and offerings.”

This year, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa has taken a whole host of respected awards including the GBAC Star Facility Accreditation Award from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, and a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award.

The resort also won three exciting accolades at the 2020 World Luxury Awards including a Global level win in Luxury All-Inclusive Retreat category. The Emerald Spa took the Continent level win for the Best Unique Experience Spa and the esteemed Amazònico Restaurant won the Continent level win in Best Eclectic/International Cuisine.

In November, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa also won Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort accolade at the regional edition of the World Travel Awards 2020.

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to experience the natural elegance and natural freedom philosophy of the resort where space, luxury, comfort and privacy are in the very nature of the guest experience.

The resort is set on 20 hectares of beautiful private island and surrounded by 100 hectares of wrap-around reef in walking distance of the 1.7km beach.

The endless azure blue sea, golden sand and green outdoor space ensures guests will truly feel like they’re on their own paradise island.

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa is developed by the Emerald Collection, an Italian company renowned for its construction and management of luxury all-inclusive resorts across East Africa, the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean.

The new five-star, deluxe all-inclusive Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa officially opened in December 2019.

Located in the Raa Atoll, the resort is surrounded by 1.5km of soft white sand and boasts 120 luxurious villas, both contemporary and tropical in design, divided into 60 beach villas and 60 overwater villas. There are 11 different villa categories available.

The resort offers guests a choice of four restaurants, in addition to a Sunset Pool Café and Sunrise Café.

The Emerald SPA offers Balinese and Thai treatments in 10 air-conditioned bungalows, and comprises a jacuzzi, sauna and Turkish baths.

The resort also features a Kids Club, Technogym, two tennis courts, two paddle courts, plus a water sports centre and five-star diving centre.

A member of the Leading Hotels of the World, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa has been the first hotel in the Maldives to achieve the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation for having implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention, in October.