Komandoo Maldives takes you across Indian Ocean this festive season

If your perfect Christmas involves white sandy beaches, cooling cocktails, mouth-watering food and a relaxed atmosphere, the Indian Ocean is the place to be and festivities at Komandoo Maldives will not disappoint.

Komandoo’s carefully curated festive programme for 2020 has the theme of ‘Indian Ocean’ where the resort’s team of champions will showcase the cultures of different countries in the region including Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Mauritius, Madagascar, India, Comoros, and of course the Maldives.

There will be music festivals, cocktail parties and spectacular dinners to be enjoyed – all with Komandoo’s signature laid-back island style.

Ensure your cameras are ready on Christmas Eve, not only for the sumptuous spread at the Gala Dinner but just in case a certain man in red visits from the North Pole – let the magic of Christmas begin!

Festivities begin on December 23 and continue through until New Year’s Day.

There will be the traditional underwater treasure hunt organised by Prodivers, big game fishing, handicraft making and plenty of sparkles in the form of champagne sipping opportunities.

New Years Eve will be particularly well-celebrated this year with everyone wishing for a 2021 that holds health, happiness and prosperity to all after the trying times of 2020.

So, if you’re going to be spending the festive season at Komandoo, relax and enjoy the anticipation of what lies ahead; something wonderful to look forward to after what has been a difficult year for many.

Located in Lhaviyani atoll, Komandoo offers 65 villas in five categories. Each of them is independent well-appointed villas spaced adequately to provide privacy.

Since first opening in 1998, the resort has provided its guests with a unique take on the Maldivian dream holiday with its quiet, adult-only vibe, understated luxury and excellent service. It has remained one of the country’s best-ranking resorts for romance and a firm favourite to anyone looking for an adults-only, small island getaway in the Maldives.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.komandoo.com or contact the resort via email reservations@komandoo.com.