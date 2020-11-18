Dusit Safeeru: Dusit Thani Maldives launches new local experiences

Dusit Thani Maldives has introduced a new range of local experiences specially created to give guests a deeper understanding of the country and its unique heritage, customs and traditions.

As part of the initiative, 10 of the luxury Thai-inspired resort’s local employees have been appointed as Dusit Safeeru (cultural ambassadors).

Each Dusit Safeeru completed a series of lessons in history and culture with renowned Maldivian scholars and local elders before joining together to create several activities which guests can join to learn fascinating facts about the Maldives.

The activities include, among others, a complimentary sunset cruise to learn more about the various surrounding islands, spot dolphins and flying fish, and discover the lesser-known features of traditional Dhoni boats; a weekly cultural interactive presentation about the resort’s home island of Mudhdhoo, and the history, culture and music and sports scene of the Maldives; a Maldivian Fisherman Night featuring the country’s best-loved dishes such as Valho Mas, with a workshop on how to enjoy locally grown, and famously hot, Mirus chilli (which has a Scoville heat grading of around 250,000).

The Maldivian Fisherman Night will also feature a Bodu Beru drumming session with local musicians. Dusit Safeeru will be on hand to explain the meaning of the songs.

“With heritage dating back as early as 300 BC, and with a culture heavily shaped by Indian, Sri Lankan, Malaysian, Persian, Indonesian and even African influences, the Maldives is a truly fascinating destination for guests to explore and experience,” Abbas Ibrahim, the Chief Dusit Safeeru, said.

“The Dusit Safeeru initiative gives locals like me the chance to transfer our knowledge and wisdom to our guests to make their stay more meaningful, enriched and exciting. We are delighted to have this opportunity to entertain them with stories of our island culture and traditions while helping to promote responsible and sustainable tourism too.”

The Dusit Safeeru project has been introduced as part of Dusit’s group-wide Dusit Care – Stay with Confidence programme, which includes a new range of services designed to go beyond heightened measures for health and safety to deliver additional convenience, experience and value for guests.

Flexible check-in, anytime breakfast, contactless payment options, and the provision of healthy drinks and snacks on arrival are just some of the services offered as part of the programme.

Located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa atoll — the Maldives’ first ever UNESCO biosphere reserve — Dusit Thani Maldives blends gracious Thai hospitality with the unparalleled luxury setting of the Maldives.

This luxury island resort comprises 94 villas encircled by white sandy beaches, a stunning 360 degree house reef and a turquoise lagoon. With a unique combination of beach and lagoon accommodation, Dusit Thani Maldives provides an unmatched luxurious escape for all travellers.

The resort offers a 360 degree vibrant house reef compliment with a turquoise lagoon, a 750-square metre infinity swimming pool with a lush Banyan tree in the centre, five restaurants and bars with breathtaking views and a Kids Club that is committed to making children’s dreams come true.

The award-winning Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Maldives encompasses six deluxe treatment pods, which sit elevated amongst the island’s palm trees. For those who prefer to keep their feet firmly on the ground, the spa has also developed two stunning ground level treatment rooms. Manicure and pedicure-dedicated area, private outdoor pool, steam and sauna are exclusively available for spa guests.