Visit Maldives takes part in first ever virtual ILTM World Tour

Visit Maldives is taking part in International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) World Tour 2020, a one-off digital event taking place three days a week for three weeks across three regions around the world.

Visit Maldives will be focusing on:

Asia pacific (including Oceania): November 17-19

Europe, Middle East and Africa: November 23-25

Americas (North and South): December 1-3

This year, ILTM is held virtually as the ILTM World Tour, which is designed specifically for a highly targeted, highly qualified cohort within the luxury travel industry.

“This event is all about a tailored experience for the destination: their connections, content, and community. It is a crucial platform to have our destination presence to tap in the luxury travel industry in the France market,” a statement issued by Visit Maldives read.

The decision to hold the show virtually was made due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, organisers have put in a lot of effort to guarantee that buyers and suppliers can meet together in a convenient manner with an enhanced flexibility. There are opportunities for matchmaking with potential buyers, prescheduled meetings and monitoring your leads with a personal dashboard.

Along with Visit Maldives, representatives from Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, and Villa Hotels & Resorts are taking part in the show. They will have the opportunity to meet travel advisors, consultants and designers representing the high-spending travellers from each of the regions represented.

“Visit Maldives will be partaking in scheduled one-to-one meetings where emphasis will be given to market Maldives as a safe haven for all travellers,” the statement read.

“Focus will be given to marketing the safety standards put in place to ensure that Maldives is one of the safest destinations to travel to and that the geographical formation of the island nation further aids in this.”

Visit Maldives is currently conducting major marketing activities in key markets such as a global campaign with CNN, integrated webinar sessions in China, and the recent participation in World Travel Mart (WTM) Virtual in the UK.

Additionally, Visit Maldives recently concluded the Rediscover Maldives webinar series, which was targeted to travel trade in source markets.

In 2021, Visit Maldives aims to lead the national efforts in uniting all tourism stakeholders to try and achieve pre-Covid arrival numbers.

According to the latest figures, more than 50,000 tourists have arrived in the Maldives since the reopening of borders on July 15.

With the gradual increase in tourist arrivals, it is anticipated that rate of arrivals will gather steam over the coming weeks.