Pink festivities return to Hard Rock Hotel Maldives in Dec

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is ready to rock ‘n’ roll this December with an array of music-themed festive activities being offered throughout the holiday season.

After a successful inaugural campaign in 2019, Pink Festivity is back as a signature annual event, where the resort decks its halls with rose-colored decorations, accessories, and beverages.

Guests are invited to Hard Rock Hotel Maldives dressed pretty in pink to complement the theme.

The festivities kick off on December 21 with an intimate tree lighting ceremony. Guests, including the little Rock Stars, light the islands’ Christmas Tree during a ceremony which comes with delicious Christmas cookies, fruit punch, and heart-warming mulled wine for adult rockers.

On December 22, guests will take to the beach in style with live band performances and barbecue on the beach with an exciting lineup of activities, including an art class by the pool, a live DJ, and pool games for those who want to chill and hang out with the band.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives will also host a signature beach volleyball game at sunset.

“We’ve created a lineup of fun events full of good vibe to enjoy this new tradition at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives,” Tolga Unan, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, said.

“The festivities are designed with the utmost care and incorporate a great deal of local flair for the holidays by utilising local products, local bands and entertainers to show our care to our community.”

On December 31, Hard Rock rings in the New Year with all things pink, where a sumptuous feast at Sessions tickles the tastebuds, and everything from gin and cocktails to champagne and beer, are all served in shades of pink.

Live entertainment, including a performance by resident DJ ensues by the beach with the Pink After Party featuring the Maldivian local band The Wood.

Hard Rock’s SAFE + SOUND programme implemented at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives ensures that guests can enjoy their Pink Festivity experience in a safe and sanitary environment.

Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organisations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training.

The enhanced SAFE + SOUND safety protocol includes, but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is an upbeat international resort that showcases the spirit of this famous music-themed brand. The 178 rooms, suites and villas, including overwater pool villas, are complemented by signature amenities for all ages, such as the Hard Rock Cafe, Body Rock fitness centre, Rock Spa, Rock Shop, and eclectic dining and entertainment experiences.

The Hard Rock Hotel is part of Crossroads Maldives, Indian Ocean’s first and only integrated leisure destination.

Crossroads encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in late 2019, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

For more information and booking, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com/maldives.