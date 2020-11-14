Baglioni Resort Maldives reopens with double win at World Luxury Hotel Awards

Baglioni Resort Maldives has been twice awarded in 2020 World Luxury Hotel Awards.

At the 2020 World Luxury Hotel Awards, the Baglioni Resort Maldives secured a Regional win in Luxury Ocean View Resort category, while the Baglioni Spa was announced as the Regional winner in Best Beauty Product category.

“My entire team and I are extremely happy and proud of this fantastic achievement,” Andrea Saderi, General Manager of Baglioni Resort Maldives, said.

The double came just before the Baglioni Resort Maldives reopened its doors to guests on Friday.

“We look forward to welcome you with our warmth, authentic and unforgettable Italian touch. Come and feel once again the sunny side of life in here,” an announcement by the resort read.

Basking on the island of Maagau in the pristine Dhaalu atoll, just a 40-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport, the resort’s 96 exquisite villas are surrounded by tropical nature, turquoise waters and velvet-smooth white sands.

From breakfast to after dinner, a panorama of food and drinks are available to delight the most exclusive international clientele, all in the resort’s signature Italian style.

A pool bar and three superb restaurants – Gusto, for Italian verve; Umami, the place to eat Japanese; and Taste, the home of international cuisine – serve gourmet dishes alongside a healthy menu of light, nutritious creations and a kids’ menu crafted especially for younger guests. Sophisticated aperitivi, wine tastings and personalised private dinners complete the offering.

The Baglioni Spa is an Italian oasis deep in the heart of nature. Amidst the tropical vegetation’s warm embrace, the Baglioni Spa is the perfect place to ease your way to a profound sense of peace.

This exclusive centre, with concept design by Raison d’Etre, vaunts four open-air wooden pavilions for individual treatments, two double pavilions for treatments for two, and a yoga pavilion for practising yoga, meditation and breathing exercises. There is also a well-equipped gym.

Cosmetics used at the Baglioni Spa are sourced from Insium, a 100 per cent Italian brand that markets vegan products certified cruelty-free by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the world’s largest animal-rights organisation.

The spa menu includes Thai and Balinese rituals, personalised massages, and treatments to tone, purify and rejuvenate the face and body or to strengthen hair stressed by sun and sea. The Baglioni Spa also offers beauty and wellness experiences for children, groups and families.

A gym, beach volleyball and non-motorised watersports, pedalos, windsurfing, kayaking, boat trips and snorkelling with full equipment provided. The choice is yours!

PADI Gold Palm five-star diving centre is a gateway to some of the finest dive sites on the planet, with daytime excursions and some special trips to enjoy by night. From its strategic position away from the crowded atolls, it offers a wealth of opportunities to explore a pristine reef. All the dive points are near the island, so travel time is kept to a minimum.

The Baglioni Resort Maldives has been planned in meticulous detail for guests to experience a tailor-made stay in the heart of the Indian Ocean with a touch of exclusive Italian hospitality by Baglioni Hotels.

At the Baglioni Resort Maldives, nothing is left to chance. The holiday experience includes multilingual staff available 24/7, a freshwater swimming pool, butler service, laundry, and a beach service with loungers. There is a boutique for treating yourself to a spot of shopping, and a kids’ club to keep younger guests aged 3–12 well entertained. All for an unforgettable holiday with a feast of sport, relax and gourmet experiences.

The resort also benefits from exclusive partnerships forged by Baglioni Hotels with some of the most prestigious Italian brands, including Ferrari Trento, makers of the world’s favourite Italian bubbles; Frette, sumptuous handmade bed linen and bath towels; MC2 Saint Barth, swimwear characterised by exclusive designs; and Insium, innovative anti-ageing cosmetics.

Designed with materials carefully chosen to minimise the environmental impact, the Baglioni Resort Maldives is the ideal destination for those dreaming of an exclusive holiday surrounded by nature and numerous sporting activities to take advantage of.