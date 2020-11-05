Beauty rejuvenated: Anantara Kihavah Maldives now open with brand new look, experiences

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is now reopen and welcoming guests with brand new villas and redesigned wellness and dining concepts, including its newly renovated beach pool residences, restaurants and Anantara Spa.

Further enhancing the guest experience, the resort has also implemented Anantara’s Stay with Peace of Mind programme and the launch of the new Anantara app.

Just in time for Christmas and festive holiday planning, the resort is offering special stay packages designed for you to make the most of your Maldives vacation.

“The team and I are extremely excited about welcoming our guests back with all these new improvements. “Every detail was carefully considered and balanced between creating an utterly brand-new look and maintaining a welcoming familiarity which our repeat guests expect,” General Manager Ross Sanders said.

“Our aim is to not only retain the guests’ confidence when it comes to booking their holiday, but also to build on the assurance that every possible measure has been taken to create the safest possible environment for their stay. Anantara’s Stay with Peace of Mind programme defines our heightened safety and cleaning measures, and precautions undertaken in our commitment to safeguarding our guests’ health and wellbeing, as well as that of our team members.”

Beach pool residences

The epitome of luxury at its most spacious, Anantara Kihavah’s two-, three-, and four-bedroom Beach Pool Residences marry a light and airy interior design with smart technology home comforts including a fully equipped kitchen, whilst optimising each residence’s space.

Cradled by lush foliage and bright bougainvillea accents, the redesign of these beachfront accommodations, starting from 1330 sqm for the two-bedroom Residence to a commanding 2,000 sqm of space for the four-bedroom Residence, was completed this year.

In homage to Anantara’s hospitality culture, an outdoor Sala Thai provides shaded relief, while contemporary lounge furniture sets the stage for rest and relaxation, alongside newly extended swimming pools fitted with massage jets.

Uplifted by a light neutral palette, the atmosphere is at once comfortable and relaxed, yet modern and luxurious.

Rattan details, woven straw carpets, Maldivian motifs and teak wood furniture further accent the distinctively tropical vibe of each room, while floor-to-ceiling doors effortlessly slide open for sweeping views of the tropics.

The highlight in each revamped bathroom, newly fitted with intelligent toilet technology, is a water feature wall designed to mimic that of a real waterfall.

Wellbeing and fitness are also not forgotten – with each residence outfitted with its own private double-bed spa treatment room and gym featuring a complete range of fitness equipment.

With a dedicated villa host to attend to your every need, and a wine sommelier and personal chef service on request, a stay in one of these residences is a promise of a truly private escape.

Reinventing dining experiences

Formerly known as Salt, the evolution of the restaurant into Spice has established it among the newest restaurants to open in the Maldives.

New flexible seating has been introduced, allowing for easy creation of private corners of intimacy or tables to accommodate larger groups. A neutral wood palette presents a timeless, light and airy vibe against a panoramic backdrop of endless blue horizon.

The facelift has not only taken place in the dining areas, including the alfresco deck perfectly placed for spectacular sunset views, but also in the culinary spaces.

To further accentuate its Asian offerings, the entire open kitchen has been redone. In addition to additional wok cooking stations, a tandoori oven has also been installed, introducing the bold flavours of India to the newly revamped menu.

Framed against a backdrop of endless ocean blue, Manzaru has always been a popular choice for sunrise-to-sunset poolside lounging, leisurely Mediterranean lunches and romantic Italian candlelit dinners.

Fitted with brand new timber-framed pool cabanas and a gin speciality bar, there are over 60 different types of gins waiting to be savoured at this familiar favourite, now enhanced with a distinctively beach club vibe.

Spa, wellness rejuvenated

The heartbeat of wellness and relaxation, Anantara Kihavah’s famed overwater Anantara Spa has also undergone renovation.

All six treatment rooms have been refurbished in soothing pure white, heightening the relaxation vibe, offset by a showpiece carbon-black bathtub or a plump Thai massage bed.

New wet and dry facilities have been introduced, including a Finnish-style sauna, infrared sauna, and hot and cold plunge pools.

Best of Maldives at Kihavah

A culmination of experiences unique not just to the destination but also exclusively available at this idyllic Indian Ocean retreat, this carefully curated stay package includes three distinct once-in-a-lifetime adventures; snorkelling with manta rays, stargazing at the only overwater observatory in the Maldives, and fine dining underwater at SEA, the world’s first underwater restaurant and wine cellar.

Valid for stays of six nights or more, choose from accommodation options of a beach pool villa or over water villa on half board consisting of breakfast, and dinner at three restaurants.

For stays of up to five nights, the package will include only the underwater lunch experience at SEA. Both packages are valid until October 31, 2021, with rates starting from $8,800 for two adults.

Maldives family adventure

Escape on a tropical getaway this festive season and celebrate Christmas or countdown to the new year in the Maldives.

Embark on an amazing five-night family vacation with dining, resort activities, children’s club and babysitting benefits all packaged into your Maldivian holiday of action-packed adventure.

Package includes:

Private beach barbecue with the family with a choice of menu selection

Four-course family lunch at SEA, the resort’s award-winning underwater restaurant

Turtle Quest marine adventure, a two-hour cruise with the family in search of turtles

Complimentary activities at Thiththi Boli Kids’ Club for the little ones, including cooking classes, arts and craft sessions and more

Complimentary activities in the recreation centre for the adults including yoga classes, Pilates and more

Two-hour private babysitting service at your preferred time

Welcome kids’ amenity pack for every child

Daily complimentary ice cream for kids

Children stay and dine for free

Family portrait framed as a departure gift

Anantara Kihavah has lined up a spectacular calendar of festive activities this year.

Celebrate Christmas Eve with a magical dinner on the beach, keep a look out for Santa on Christmas Day at Manzaru and at SEA, the resort’s famed underwater restaurant, usher in 2021 with a Great Gatsby themed New Year Eve’s party with live entertainment and a fireworks show.

On January 6, 2021, relish festive traditions in a tropical setting with a gala dinner set on the beach.

For more information and bookings, please visit Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas’ official website.