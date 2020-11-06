Kandolhu Maldives celebrates reopening with big wins

The beautiful island of Kandolhu Maldives has reopened.

The team at Kandolhu has worked tirelessly throughout the period of closure to make sure their beloved guests are welcomed back warmly to their home away from home!

Through the uncertain times, the team at Kandolhu gained hope and motivation with the exciting announcement of being awarded TripAdvisor’s highest accolade – the 2020 Traveller’s Choice – Best of the Best in the categories ‘Top 25 Hotels for Romance (#3) – Asia’ and ‘Top 25 Hotels for Romance (#5) – World’. This win lands Kandolhu in the top one per cent of the hotels worldwide as per the prestigious review and booking channel.

The top-rated travel website selects winners by going through reviews and ratings of travellers from across the globe. With this year’s win, Kandolhu gains itself a spot in an exclusive group of similarly recognised hotels from around the world.

Kandolhu has won over 30 ‘Best in Category’ Awards starting from 2015, just a year after the opening, in categories ranging from overall performance, to the service provided, to being celebrated as a top romantic spot in Maldives, Asia and the world!

Kandolhu has continued to strengthen its foothold in TripAdvisor’s top tier of hotels over the past years and will continue to do so in the days to come. Kandolhu is proud to be recognised among the best resorts in the Maldives on the site.

Speaking about the win, Resort Manager Marc LeBlanc stated how pleased he was to receive and accept the award on behalf of the hardworking team at Kandolhu.

“This award comes at a time it is definitely needed – a reminder that our hard work in building dream holidays for guests are appreciated, and we will continue to make sure our guests are given the best of the best,” he said.

Kandolhu looks forward to welcoming guests to the beautiful island, assuring them the holiday of a lifetime.

Ringed by an intricate yet stunning coral garden teeming with colourful reef fish, Kandolhu is a patch of paradise hidden in the North Ari Atoll and accessible by a 25-minute scenic seaplane flight.

The resort offers just 30 villas in five different styles — Jacuzzi Beach Villas, Pool Villas, Duplex Pool Villas, Ocean Villas and Ocean Pool Villas — that feature local architecture with modern interiors. The villas are cleverly arranged to offer maximum privacy, yet all within the space of only 200 square metres.

Presenting five unique dining experiences — the highest restaurant-to-room ratio in the Maldives — available to all Kandolhu guests, the ambience and menu of each restaurant varies greatly: be entertained with a live show in Banzai, the Japanese teppanyaki, delight in an array of fresh seafood on offer in Sea Grill, sit back and gaze at the sparkling Indian Ocean from the Market or enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner in Olive with modern Mediterranean dishes on the card.

The intimate island resort also has a spa, and offers a range of recreational activities, including diving, snorkelling, water sports and excursions.