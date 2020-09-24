Lily Hotels strengthens market presence in India

Lily Hotels has reinforced the brand presence of its resorts in the India market with the appointment of Travelogue Reps, a luxury hospitality sales consultant dedicated for the market.

Lily Hotels is dedicated to creating high-value, sophisticated and sustainable holidays, and Travelogue offers an individual approach that is seamlessly integrated with this vision.

Representing Lily Beach Resort & Spa, and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, the agency will synergise with its professional networks to communicate a truly timeless adventure for potential patrons of the resorts.

Travelogue has a team that boasts over 75 years of combined sales experience in the market, and is focused on leading hospitality properties through comprehensive planning and creative insights.

With two great properties excelling in different means and valued highly in many markets around the world, Claviger will work to increase the resorts’ recognition in the Indian market and bring their respective brand identity’s appeal to the masses and increase the reach throughout the market.

“We have selected a new representation company based on their great expertise in hotels, Indian market sales and marketing representation, strategic marketing planning, social media management and strategic marketing, which are highly required to sell/promote our brand portfolio at this business revival period,” Imroz Uddin, Lily Hotel’s Group Director of Sales and Marketing, said.

While UAE, US, and Russia and CIS remain the leading market generator at this juncture, India is one of the few markets that has created a travel bubble with the Maldives. This is a great incentive for Indians to visit the Maldives as most competing destinations for outbound travel by Indian tourists like Bangkok remain closed.

Through the collaboration with Travelogue, Lily Hotels aims to highlight the visibility of their award-winning pioneer all-inclusive packages and unique selling points of both properties so that discerning travellers in the market choose Lily Beach or Hideaway Beach for their post-lockdown holidays.

Lily Hotels runs Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, and Lily Beach Resort & Spa in the Maldives.

Hideaway Beach Resort is located on the crescent-shaped island of Dhonakulhi in the northernmost Haa Alif atoll of the Maldives, 290km from capital Male.

A total of 103 spacious villas in 10 categories are situated at a great distance from each other, either amongst evergreen tropical vegetation or above the turquoise blue lagoon. A personal butler is available in almost all villa categories and fulfils all guest wishes. The resort’s culinary diversity is reflected in four restaurants and bars.

With a paradisiacal house reef to be explored directly from the beach, Hideaway Beach Resort is the only hotel in the Maldives with a fully equipped harbour. It also offers the largest rum and whiskey menu in the Maldives, and is home to The Spa at Hideaway Maldives, diving school Meridis Dive & Relax, and a professionally supervised Kids Club.

The five-star Lily Beach Resort is located on the 600-metre-long and 110-metre-wide island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll.

With its Platinum Plan, which includes far more than the traditional package of cocktails, premium brands, champagne and international culinary delights, Lily Beach offers luxury all-inclusive holidays at the highest level. These include two excursions, which can be selected from a wide range of activities, including sunset fishing, snorkelling trips or a visit to a local island.

At your disposal are 125 luxurious villas in five categories. Add to this, the Tamara Spa, Prodivers Diving School, a specialty and main restaurant featuring fine dining, three bars, a shisha lounge, Turtles Kids’ Club, and one of South Ari Atoll’s best house reefs. Guests can also enjoy a diverse entertainment programme with live music and DJs, traditional cultural performances, fish feeding and much more.