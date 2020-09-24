Reethi Beach Resort partners with Manta Air for guest transfers

Manta Air has signed up to provide seaplane transfers to Reethi Beach Resort.

Guests travelling to Reethi Beach will now be arriving in style on board Manta Air’s sleek fleet of blue and white seaplanes.

Manta Air is the Maldives’ newest seaplane and domestic aircraft operator, and has already carved out a fine reputation for reliability and warm Maldivian hospitality.

The airline’s aircraft offer customised seats to provide optimum comfort and legroom for everyone on board. The planes feature distinctive white, vermillion and turquoise livery, with a manta emblem on the tail.

“You will experience mesmerising views on your way to Reethi Beach and we trust that your journey to reach us will still be the amazing one you’ve always had – if not better,” an announcement by Reethi Beach read.

The new partnership with Manta Air comes as Reethi Beach prepares to reopen to guests this November.

Reethi Beach Resort is located on a tiny island in Baa atoll. The resort can be reached by a scenic 35-minute seaplane flight from Male.

Its elegant villas are built from natural materials in a typical Maldivian-style, providing comfort in a simple yet contemporary setting.

These villas are set amid tropical foliage, fringing a long expanse of powder-soft beach or on stilts over the clear blue lagoon.

There are five restaurants and five bars, poolside and beachfront.

Facilities include a PADI five-star dive centre, a spa and wellness retreat, a water sports centre and a sports complex. A wide variety of group/private excursions have been carefully selected to explore the untouched beauty of Baa atoll and the rich culture of its inhabitants.

Reethi Beach, which opened for the very first time in November 1998, now has a visitor package exclusively for stays in November and December. The resort has prepared this package because it has maintained a loyal group of guests over the years and wants to welcome them back soon.