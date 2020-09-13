Private workstation on a sandbank: Experience luxury remote work holidays at The Nautilus Maldives

Now that remote working is on the table for more of us, the ability to travel and work at the same time is slowly becoming a possibility.

If you feel like splashing quite a bit of cash on a luxury ‘workation’ (that’s a vacation, but with remote working), then here’s just the package for you.

The Nautilus Maldives, a luxury bohemian hideaway in the Maldives which reopened its doors on September 1, is offering an attractive Workstation Package.

It comes complete with daily yoga, fitness and meditation classes, a private dolphin cruise at sunset on a luxury yacht.

But the highlight of the package is a private, Wi-Fi enabled workstation set up on sandbank with a view of the ocean next to a shaded canopy. On top of the views, your desk will be kitted out with a phone, wireless printer, scanner, portable projector and screen, and even a fax machine!

If that sounds like your cup of tea, then a seven-night stay for two will set you back $23,250 (around £18,170). You can also stay for two weeks for $37,850 (around £29,580) and three weeks for $52,000 (around £40,640).

Also included in the package price are snacks, stationery, laundry service, and your very own personal assistant. Customs, baggage claim and immigration admin will all be handled by The Nautilus Maldives staff while you wait in a private airport lounge.

The only Relais & Châteaux private island resort in the Maldives, The Nautilus offers life unbound. Its collection of 26 immensely private beach and ocean houses exists beyond the bounds of time. This private island in the Maldives is a place where nothing is fixed, and anything is possible. Where you are free to set your own beat. Free to do – and to be – as you please.

Conceptualised by a Maldivian entrepreneur, this is his most definitive project within the Maldives to date. Created to express his personal vision of what total luxury can be – not just in the Maldives, but worldwide. A celebration of the individual spirit, The Nautilus offers liberation and freedom unconditional. Space to share, to meet, where guests are encouraged to be themselves and shape their own personal journey.

Above all, The Nautilus champions it’s guests to reflect and celebrate with the people they’re with, in any way they choose. Because in the end, it’s these simple, elemental pleasures – that ability to simply be – that form the greatest luxury of all.

For more information and reservations, visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com or contact reservations@thenautilusmaldives.com.