You & Me Maldives introduces underwater proposal, wedding packages

You & Me by Cocoon Maldives has introduced luxury wedding and proposal packages at the resort’s elegant underwater restaurant, H2O designed by Italy’s finest designer Lago.

Imagine saying “Yes” or ” I do” at your perfect day and tying the knot in paradise with a luxury underwater wedding in the most romantic ambiance: a fully submerged, underwater restaurant that gives a 360 degree view of the Maldives’ breathtaking marine environment.

The Deeply in Love underwater wedding) ceremony starts from $2,500 per couple and includes a wedding coordinator and a master of ceremony, flower decorations, underwater wedding wishes, a flower bouquet and lapel flower, a three-tier wedding cake, a bottle of champagne for the toast, divers’ swaying in the coral with a “Congratulations” signage, and traditional coconut drink refreshment served for the happy couple.

Supplementary incentives include 30 digital wedding pictures, a 30-second video during the ceremony), romantic bed decorations, in-villa dining breakfast with two glasses of champagne, two traditional Maldivian sarongs, a couple’s massage at the You & Me Spa, a plant-a-tree ceremony, a wedding plaque, a cruise trip with bubbles and canapés, traditional Bodu-Beru drummers, and a decorated buggy during the ceremony.

Wedding proposal packages start from $500 and you can either choose from The Vow Package or The Forever Package.

The Vow Package includes a surprise proposal with a diver holding “Will you marry me?” signage, two glasses of champagne with chocolate fondue.

The Forever Package includes a surprise proposal with the diver holding “Will you marry me?” signage, two glasses of champagne, chocolate fondue and cake, photographs and romantic bed decorations.

An adults-only island targeting couples, honeymooners and friends, You & Me Maldives is a quiet, relaxing retreat, far away from other hotels. At You & Maldives, love is in the air!