Stay longer, save more at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives

Have an extended stay at Sun Siyam Olhuveli and enjoy savings of up to 40 per cent in this paradisiacal retreat!

Available exclusively via the resort’s website, the offer can be booked from now until September 27.

Guests booking the offer will have to stay a minimum of four nights in a Grand Beach Villa with Pool, a Grand Water Villa or a Grand Water Villa with Pool before December 23.

Under the offer, up to two children (under 14 years) can stay for free in the parents’ room. They can also eat for free, based on the parent’s meal plan.

In addition to the 40 per cent discount on room rates, the offer comes added benefits, including:

Free cancellation

A complimentary in-villa breakfast

A complimentary 15-minute Jet-ski ride per person

Twenty-five per cent discount on spa treatments when booked prior to arrival

Set in the turquoise heart of the Indian Ocean that is the Maldives, Olhuveli is situated at the tip of South Male Atoll, accessible by a 45-minute exhilarating speedboat transfer from the main Velana International Airport.

Beautifully designed villas line the powder white sand beach of the island or stand over its turquoise lagoon, fusing modern flair with traditional architecture.

At Olhuveli, a myriad of facilities and leisure activities is provided to suit all needs and desires.

The Sun Spa boast eight secluded and private spa pavilions along with steam room, sauna, hydrotherapy, a spa boutique as well as a beauty salon.

The PADI/SSI diamond dive centre is fully equipped to serve even the most professional diver with a multi-lingual team of experienced and friendly instructors.

A wide range of water sports are also available including kite surfing as well as varieties of land sports and off-island excursions for a well deserved break.

The resort has been recently expanded, with the addition of is own private Dream Island.

This little island, which connects to the main island of Olhuveli by a walkway bridge, is home to a collection of brand new Grand Water Villas and Grand Water Villas with Pools.

A dedicated overwater spa, buffet restaurant, a la carte grill restaurant, bar, swimming pool and conference centre complete the Dream Island offering.