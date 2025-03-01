News
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils Maldives’ longest pool, reimagined Beach & Sunset Beach Pavilions
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has unveiled its entirely refurbished Beach and Sunset Beach Pavilions alongside the opening of the Maldives’ Longest Pool, an incredible 210m masterpiece, combining fresh design and a more refined guest experience. The newly revamped Beach Pavilions represent a thoughtful evolution of the previous Deluxe Rooms, now offering an elevated yet approachable luxury designed to balance comfort and style – a new era of beachfront living in the Maldives.
Available in two categories, these two-story, four room accommodations seamlessly connect guests to their stunning surroundings, offering private terraces with uninterrupted views of the beach, lagoon, and ocean. The 40 x Beach Pavilions face the lagoon and provide direct beach and pool access, while the 60 x Sunset Beach Pavilions showcase spectacular ocean and sunset vistas and overlook the Maldives’ longest pool, enhanced by a sunken pool bar for ultimate relaxation. Whether enjoying a tranquil swim or unwinding on the private terrace, guests are immersed in a setting that perfectly balances simplicity and sophistication.
The interior design, reimagined by London-based Studio Sixty7 over a six-month period, features a seamless open-plan concept that emphasises a connection to the outdoors and uninterrupted ocean views. The new design replaces darker tones with a light, modern neutral palette, incorporating soft grey stripes, natural linens, and rich veined marble tiles in the open-plan bathrooms for a touch of understated luxury. Thoughtfully integrated lighting and subtle design elements create a calming, home-like environment where guests can unwind and enjoy their private sanctuary.
A major highlight is the opening of the 210m long pool, the longest in the Maldives, running parallel to the beach and featuring a sunken pool bar ideal for casual socialising. A second 131 m pool offers additional space for relaxation, ensuring guests are never far from a refreshing dip. Both pools are ocean-facing, seamlessly connecting guests with the stunning Maldivian surroundings.
“We have made these uplifting changes to one of our most high-in-demand room categories, and we are confident that this transformation makes it the best, value-for-money beachfront stay in the Maldives today,” says Hassan Adil, Assistant Group General Manager of Sun Siyam Resorts.
The refreshed pavilions and new pools align with Olhuveli’s 24 hour attainable all-inclusive focus, offering guests everything they need for a stress-free stay , from diverse dining, to all-inclusive cocktails by the pool.
The new Beach Pavilions and Sunset Beach Pavilions at Sun Siyam Olhuveli will welcome guests starting March 1, 2025, with bookings now available for those seeking a stylish yet practical beachfront retreat in the Maldives. Whether it’s a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or a relaxing break with friends, these record-breaking pools and revitalised pavilions offer an unmatched escape in the heart of the Indian Ocean.
Cooking
JOALI Maldives unveils guest chef series with Michelin-starred culinary masters
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, welcomes a distinguished line-up of internationally acclaimed chefs to its shores in 2025. In a celebration of culinary artistry and global flavours, Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser, multi-Michelin-starred Chef Takagi Kazuo, and MasterChef: The Professionals winner Chef Alex Webb will take centre stage, curating immersive dining experiences for guests. These culinary visionaries will bring their distinctive styles and influences to JOALI Maldives, transforming the island’s renowned dining venues into stages for culinary exploration.
Chef Theodor Falser | 1st – 5th March 2025
A Michelin-starred advocate of nature-inspired gastronomy, Chef Theodor Falser has dedicated his career to celebrating pure, regional ingredients. His expertise has shaped the menu at Bellinis, where guests can savour elegantly crafted dishes such as Tagliolini with Black Truffle, Butter-Poached Lobster with Caviar, and Braised Veal Cheek with Berry Sauce. For a limited time, Bellinis also features the ‘Secret Garden’ collection by Aquazzura Casa, infusing the space with botanical elements and lush verdant tones inspired by 18th-century Chinese porcelain.
During his residency, guests will experience an exclusive wine-paired set menu dinner, showcasing the flavours of Italy’s Dolomites region. Drawing from his roots in South Tyrol, Chef Falser’s menu will highlight alpine herbs and seasonal mountain ingredients, transporting the essence of the highlands to the Maldives.
Chef Takagi Kazuo | 14th – 21st March 2025
A master of Kyo-ryori (Kyoto cuisine), Chef Takagi Kazuo is celebrated for his meticulous artistry and deep respect for seasonal harmony. His two Michelin-starred restaurant, Kyoto Cuisine TAKAGI, is an emblem of traditional Japanese dining. As the creative force behind the menu at Saoke, JOALI Maldives’ signature overwater restaurant, Chef Takagi brings together the delicate refinement of Japanese haute cuisine with the bold, vibrant influences of Peruvian flavours, crafting a menu that celebrates the essence of Nikkei cuisine.
During his residency, guests will experience an exclusive wine-paired set menu dinner at Saoke, where Chef Takagi presents his signature interpretation of Japanese cuisine, highlighting the interplay of flavours, textures, and seasonal ingredients through dishes like Sumiyaki Charcoal Grilled Black Cod and Yuzu Beef Roll. For those who wish to delve deeper into Japanese culinary traditions, a curated sake journey will be available, featuring rare and premium labels such as Dassai Beyond and Shirataki Seven Junmai Daiginjo—each carefully selected to enhance the flavours of the evening.
Chef Alex Webb | 17th – 23rd April 2025
Innovative, playful, and deeply rooted in British flavours, Chef Alex Webb rose to prominence after winning MasterChef: The Professionals in 2020. Having previously delighted guests at JOALI Maldives, his return promises an all-new series of dynamic dining experiences showcasing his signature creativity.
Dishes such as Fire-Roasted Scallops with Foie Gras and Wagyu Beef MB9 Fillet at Bellinis, and Smoked Tiger Prawn Tartare and Alex’s Signature Lobster Dog Tail at Saoke, showcase his distinctive approach, where refined technique and thoughtfully sourced ingredients take centre stage. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with premium wines, offering a curated journey through distinguished old-world vintages and exceptional labels.
JOALI Maldives will also host an exclusive Champagne Devaux Dinner on 1st March 2025. Set within the serene Mura Garden, this communal dining experience invites guests to indulge in a curated five-course contemporary Italian menu, designed to complement the refined cuvées of Champagne Devaux. Founded in 1846, this distinguished French house is renowned for its artisanal approach, crafting champagnes that embody both elegance and artistry.
Guests can look forward to exquisite pairings such as Foie Gras Ravioli with Truffle Sauce, elevated by the vintage 2008 Devaux D Millésimé Brut, and Wagyu Cuberoll MB9, complemented by the rare 2019 Devaux Coteaux Champenois Rouge.
“Flavours have the power to transport us—to distant places, to cherished memories, to something entirely new,” says General Manager, Shifaz Hassan. “At JOALI Maldives, our visiting chef series is designed to spark those moments, introducing guests to new flavours, unique techniques and the people behind them. We look forward to welcoming both returning and first-time guests to discover something extraordinary with us.”
Rooted in its ‘Joie de Vivre’ philosophy, JOALI Maldives curates experiences that celebrate artistry, flavour, and meaningful connection. This ethos comes to life across five signature dining venues: Saoke, Bellinis, TUH’U, Vandhoo and Mura Bar. From the Japanese-Peruvian fusion of Saoke to the Mediterranean elegance of Bellinis, each restaurant presents a unique narrative of flavours. Guests can further explore the joys of gastronomy through exclusive experiences, whether a hands-on cooking session in Her Kitchen, a private sandbank dinner or a bespoke wine pairing at the wine cellar.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,928 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.
News
Elevated island living with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa’s new three-bedroom Kuda Estate
The new Three-bedroom Kuda Estate at Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa offers groups of up to six adults and three children the freedom to live the Maldivian dream at their own rhythm. Located on one of the purest gems in the Maldives’ pearl-like string of islands, the three-bedroom wonder is an oceanfront idyll for those who crave space, seclusion, and seamless service; above all, it extends Kuda Huraa’s renowned “at-home” vibe to a new generation of multigenerational families, groups of friends, and anyone ready to upgrade their holiday game.
The resort’s largest and most exclusive accommodation, the Kuda Estate combines luxurious privacy and playful togetherness. Three standalone bedroom villas are linked by communal indoor-outdoor living spaces around a 139-square-metre (1,500 square foot) infinity pool curved around a 140-square-metre (1,500 square foot) oceanfront deck. Combining the best of both vacation worlds, it exists as a heavenly hideaway within the wider embrace of Kuda Huraa’s enchanting and endearing village-island community.
Expansive Island Living
Just steps from shimmering turquoise waters, the Kuda Estate – a reimagining of the resort’s former Royal Villa – has undergone a complete transformation. The expanded 262 square metres (2,820 square feet) interior and 214 square metres (2,303 square feet) exterior layout now features three bedrooms, up from the original two, for greater flexibility and privacy. Redesigned living and dining areas maximise light and space, upping the ante on stylish settings for celebration and connection. Soaring ceilings of more than six metres (20 feet) – more than double the height of standard rooms – flood the Estate with golden light, while a new dining area skylight above enhances the airy, uplifting ambience.
To Infinity and Beyond
In the new Kuda Estate, boundaries between indoors and outdoors dissolve. A seamless flow of easy, breezy open living spaces invites effortless connection to the endless horizon. Versatile areas balance privacy with togetherness, framed by breathtaking views. The island’s only private sea-view gazebo, complete with a swing, offers the perfect spot to relax and soak up the beauty of the oceanic surrounds. The expansive sea-view deck – complete with a newly extended dining area and a sunken seating enclave – invites al fresco dining and intimate gatherings amid mesmerising Maldivian vistas. From sunset dips in blissful seclusion to cocktail soirees under the stars, the stage is set for playful tropical living.
Toes-in-the-Sand Style
A fresh design aesthetic and crisp palette mirrors the Estate’s luminous setting. Bright whites, vibrant aquamarines and deep violets reflect the adjacent sands and ever-changing seascape beyond. Designer pieces – including the iconic B&B Italia sofa – elevate the sleek, streamlined style. Interesting textures and organic lines segue into the island location to create a haven of relaxed elegance in harmony with Kuda Huraa’s fabled feeling of coming home.
Legendary Kuda Huraa Service
Renowned for its devoted team and warm, welcoming ethos, Kuda Huraa’s seamless service is delivered directly to the Kuda Estate via a dedicated personal attendant. From sunrise paddleboarding to starlit feasts, every detail of each dining, marine, spa or off-site experience is uniquely planned – affording Estate guests an elevated taste of the island’s legendary care.
Commenting on the launch of the Kuda Estate, General Manager Didier Jardin says, “The reimagined Kuda Estate raises the bar for luxury at Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa. It’s the perfect fusion of privacy, space, and design – magnificent in scale, yet perfectly in tune with its natural island surrounds and the island’s warm embrace. We’re thrilled to welcome families and groups of friends to experience this one-of-a-kind retreat and create precious new memories in one of the Maldives most iconic resort settings.”
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives named BEST OF LUXURY 2025 by Stop Over Reisen
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been honored with the BEST OF LUXURY 2025 award by Stop Over Reisen, a leading luxury tour operator with over 35 years of expertise in curating luxury Maldivian escapes. Chosen by 200,000 discerning travelers, this prestigious recognition reinforces the resort’s status as a top destination for luxury and exclusivity in the Maldives.
Renowned for its impeccable service and lavish accommodations, the St. Regis Maldives continues to set the standard in high-end travel. This award highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring every guest experience is nothing short of extraordinary.
The BEST OF LUXURY award is a symbol of prestige in the hospitality industry, celebrating properties that exemplify sophistication, innovation, and world-class service. As the demand for elite travel grows, the St. Regis Maldives remains a leader, offering refined accommodations, personalized services, and an unparalleled setting in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.
Nestled in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. Located on a breathtaking natural island, the resort is surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, white-sand beaches, and the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, offering an unparalleled escape. Its 77 elegantly designed villas seamlessly blend with nature while providing modern comforts, including private terraces, pools, and breathtaking ocean or garden views.
Signature accommodations include the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate, featuring three bedrooms, a private gym, and massage rooms, and the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate, which boasts panoramic views, a 67-square-meter pool, and opulent living spaces. Guests can explore the vibrant marine ecosystem through snorkeling, diving, and a variety of water sports, or embark on an exclusive yacht excursion aboard Norma. Committed to sustainability, the resort also spearheads coral restoration programs under the guidance of its dedicated Marine Biologist.
Renowned for its signature St. Regis Butler Service and award-winning hospitality, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly combines luxury, adventure, and tranquility, ensuring an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Maldives.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Le Méridien Maldives Resort wins Indian Ocean’s Best Honeymoon Resort at UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards 2025
-
Family1 week ago
Blush de Peonia: The St. Regis Maldives offers springtime celebration of Easter
-
News1 week ago
Oceanic beauty: LUX* South Ari Atoll introduces refurbished Water Villas
-
Action5 days ago
Vaavu Shipwreck: Story in motion
-
Action1 week ago
Dive into summer of marine marvels with Simon Lorenz at The Nautilus Maldives
-
Awards1 week ago
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi earns third Forbes five-star rating
-
News6 days ago
Maldives joins Hollywood’s biggest night with lavish retreats for Oscar nominees
-
News6 days ago
March into world of colour, celebration at Angsana Velavaru