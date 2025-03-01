Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils Maldives’ longest pool, reimagined Beach & Sunset Beach Pavilions

Sun Siyam Olhuveli has unveiled its entirely refurbished Beach and Sunset Beach Pavilions alongside the opening of the Maldives’ Longest Pool, an incredible 210m masterpiece, combining fresh design and a more refined guest experience. The newly revamped Beach Pavilions represent a thoughtful evolution of the previous Deluxe Rooms, now offering an elevated yet approachable luxury designed to balance comfort and style – a new era of beachfront living in the Maldives.

Available in two categories, these two-story, four room accommodations seamlessly connect guests to their stunning surroundings, offering private terraces with uninterrupted views of the beach, lagoon, and ocean. The 40 x Beach Pavilions face the lagoon and provide direct beach and pool access, while the 60 x Sunset Beach Pavilions showcase spectacular ocean and sunset vistas and overlook the Maldives’ longest pool, enhanced by a sunken pool bar for ultimate relaxation. Whether enjoying a tranquil swim or unwinding on the private terrace, guests are immersed in a setting that perfectly balances simplicity and sophistication.

The interior design, reimagined by London-based Studio Sixty7 over a six-month period, features a seamless open-plan concept that emphasises a connection to the outdoors and uninterrupted ocean views. The new design replaces darker tones with a light, modern neutral palette, incorporating soft grey stripes, natural linens, and rich veined marble tiles in the open-plan bathrooms for a touch of understated luxury. Thoughtfully integrated lighting and subtle design elements create a calming, home-like environment where guests can unwind and enjoy their private sanctuary.

A major highlight is the opening of the 210m long pool, the longest in the Maldives, running parallel to the beach and featuring a sunken pool bar ideal for casual socialising. A second 131 m pool offers additional space for relaxation, ensuring guests are never far from a refreshing dip. Both pools are ocean-facing, seamlessly connecting guests with the stunning Maldivian surroundings.

“We have made these uplifting changes to one of our most high-in-demand room categories, and we are confident that this transformation makes it the best, value-for-money beachfront stay in the Maldives today,” says Hassan Adil, Assistant Group General Manager of Sun Siyam Resorts.

The refreshed pavilions and new pools align with Olhuveli’s 24 hour attainable all-inclusive focus, offering guests everything they need for a stress-free stay , from diverse dining, to all-inclusive cocktails by the pool.

The new Beach Pavilions and Sunset Beach Pavilions at Sun Siyam Olhuveli will welcome guests starting March 1, 2025, with bookings now available for those seeking a stylish yet practical beachfront retreat in the Maldives. Whether it’s a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or a relaxing break with friends, these record-breaking pools and revitalised pavilions offer an unmatched escape in the heart of the Indian Ocean.