Maldives entices Russian tourists via ads on leading TV channel

Tourism promotion authorities in Maldives have begun an advertising campaign on a leading TV channel in Russia.

This week, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) began advertising on the 360° TV Channel, one of the top TV channels for Moscow and the central region of Russia.

The video ad will be displayed during the channel’s prime time broadcasts, including morning and evening news, late-night show, and weekend weather reports.

MMPRC expects the ad, narrated in Russian, to reach more than three million people.

Viewers will be invigorated by the beautiful scenery of the Maldives, as well as exciting activities that can be enjoyed in the destination.

“Major campaigns for the Russian market are in the pipeline such as promoting Maldives on digital platforms,” MMPRC Managing Director Thoyyib Mohamed was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“In addition, we will be closely working with top travel agents and tour operators in the coming months to promote Maldives and to boost arrivals from the Russian market. The market is expected to bounce back compared to other markets and move towards a gradual growth.”

Russia has been a traditionally strong market for the Maldives.

The year began with Russia ranking as the fourth biggest source market to Maldives tourism, with arrivals in January alone seeing year-over-year growth of 29.6 per cent.

With the Maldives having reopened its borders on July 15, arrivals from Russia are picking up. It is currently ranked among the top 10 countries in terms of arrivals after the border reopening.

Photo: A file photo shows the Maldivian delegation posing for a photo during the Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (MITT) 2019 held in Russian capital Moscow in March 2019. FILE PHOTO/ MMPRC