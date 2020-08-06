One&Only Reethi Rah achieves EarthCheck Gold certification

One&Only Reethi Rah in Maldives has received gold certification for environmental and social responsibility from EarthCheck.

EarthCheck is the world’s leading scientific benchmarking certification and advisory group for travel and tourism. Since 1987, the organisation has helped businesses, communities and governments to deliver clean, safe, prosperous and healthy destinations for travellers to visit, live, work and play.

With the EarthCheck Gold certification, One&Only Reethi Rah joins an elite group of industry leaders who, over a period of five years or more, have consistently demonstrated their commitment to host communities and implemented high standards of environmental management.

Set on one of the largest islands in North Male Atoll, the all-villa ultra-luxury One&Only Reethi Rah offers an unparalleled array of luxurious options to create an unforgettable holiday.

Sleek and spectacular, with unprecedented privacy, One&Only Reethi Rah inspires extraordinary journeys for the soul. From extensive outdoor adventure options, including snorkelling and diving in the exotic underwater world, to the mesmerising One&Only Spa, guests are spoilt for choice.

The resort offers 122 thatch-roofed villas and a wide range of culinary experiences, including the Botanica restaurant, which offers the ultimate in organic garden-to-fork cuisine, and Rabarbaro, which offers genuine Italian fare, as well as a superfoods breakfast menu.

Guests at One&Only Reethi Rah can enjoy an array of spa experiences, including private sunrise yoga classes on a secluded sandbank, a ‘Twilight Spa Rendezvous’ massage experience under the stars, ‘foot rehab’ – a concept created by the resident yoga instructor and the Bastien Gonzalez therapist which combines yoga and foot massage, Barber+Blade – a men’s grooming and shaving studio and a Spa Courtyard featuring a vitality pool, outdoor sauna and steam room.