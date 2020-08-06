Crossroads Maldives offers in-villa coronavirus tests for safe return home

Crossroads Maldives is going the extra mile by offering guests the chance to get tested for coronavirus in the comfort of their hotel room.

With two of its fabulous resorts — SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives — back up and running, the first and largest integrated leisure and lifestyle destination in Maldives has recently introduced PCR exit screening without having to travel out of the resorts and visit a testing facility.

Thanks to its well-equipped clinic with a doctor and nurse based at The Marina at Crossroads, you can completely unwind knowing that you will have everything you need to safely return home.

Priced at $162 per person, the test can be carried out at the clinic or in your villa and then will be sent to capital Male for analysis. Samples will be collected 72 hours prior to departure.

Test results will be sent via email and delivered straight to your room.

SAii Lagoon Maldives. PHOTO/ S HOTELS

This new service will make it easier for guests who require Covid-19 test results for their return home.

For instance, travellers returning to the United Arab Emirates are now required to carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test result. The test must be taken a maximum of 96 hours before departure.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. PHOTO/ S HOTELS

Maldives lifted all Covid-19 related travel restrictions on July 15, requiring only a health declaration form from international travellers. There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival.

Crossroads Maldives is committed to provide its guests with an enhanced hygiene and safety programme, which is in line with guidance from the World Health Organisation, as well as local and international tourism and health authorities. The Crossroads Safe, Healthy Relax Manifest allows guests to enjoy unforgettable experiences curated in a safe environment.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives’ safety and hygiene practices are amplified by the new SAFE+SOUND programme from Hard Rock International, in partnership with Ecolab and NSF.

SAii Lagoon Maldives follows Hilton CleanStay practices with guidance from experts at the Mayo Clinic’s Infection Prevention and Control team.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. PHOTO/ S HOTELS

Nestled within the exquisite Emboodhoo Lagoon, just 15 minutes by boat from the main Velana International Airport, the game-changing new retreats offer a myriad of immersive experiences.

Whether it is a family seeking bonding time, a small group of friends in search of an upbeat get-together, a cool couple who wants to rock out in style, or a company that wish to bond with staff in a refreshing way, Crossroads customises memorable island experiences while ensuring space, privacy and safety.

With maximum flexibility, the two resorts at Crossroads Maldives are offering irresistible “Stay 3 Pay 2” packages, allowing guests to purchase vouchers that can be redeemed any time before October 31, 2021 with an attractive free night for each consecutive two nights stayed.

Perfect for those who want to travel but not sure when, this offer also comes with a maximum flexibility on reservation changes and cancellations up to 24 hours before arrival time.

The package is available across several room types starting at $550 net with a value of $800 for SAii Lagoon Maldives and at $650 net for a value of $1,000 for Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. A credit of $100 will be offered on top when staying five nights and more.

SAii Lagoon Maldives. PHOTO/ S HOTELS

Complimentary activities such as sunrise yoga, coral propagation programme, aqua gym and cocktail class are offered at SAii Lagoon Maldives.

Besides many attractive activities such as aerial acrobatics, self-defence and Jiu-jitsu classes, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives also comes with the Signature Sound of Your Stay programme allowing guests to borrow, on complimentary basis, Crosley turn tables to curate their holiday soundtracks or a Fender Electric Guitar from an exquisite guitar menu.

For the ultimate privacy, or to host destination weddings and events at both resorts, the entire island is now available for rent at $35,000 net per night inclusive of up to 50 rooms. With the Buy-Out Package, groups will be exclusively hosted on the entire island.

The package includes breakfast, lunch and dinner in resort restaurants throughout the stay, non-alcoholic drinks during meals, exclusive return speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport, and a variety of exciting signature group bonding activities with a private coach.