Etihad Airways adds Maldives to hand baggage only fare deal

Etihad Airways has expanded its hand baggage only fare to include destinations across Europe and Asia including Maldives.

The ‘Deal Fare’ allows travellers to purchase lower fares in Economy Class if no checked baggage is required.

The fare includes a complimentary carry-on baggage allowance of 7kg and was initially only available on flights between Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Azerbaijan.

Throughout July and August, Etihad is introducing the ‘Deal Fare’ on new routes including: Belarus, Greece, India, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Turkey.

“Following its success within the GCC region, we are excited to include more destinations that are six hours or less from Abu Dhabi to our ‘Deal Fare’, giving our guests more options to pack light when travelling for business, weekend getaways or day trips,” Robin Kamark, Etihad Airways Chief Commercial Officer, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“However, due to current government restrictions in place while travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic, guests are only allowed to bring 5kg of personal hand luggage on board while the complimentary 7kg carry-on baggage allowance attached to the ‘Deal Fare’ will be checked in for free until restrictions are lifted.”

Etihad Guest members who purchase the ‘Deal Fare’ can continue to enjoy an additional free checked baggage allowance (Etihad Guest Silver – 10kg, Etihad Guest Gold – 15kg and Etihad Guest Platinum – 20kg).

Etihad will resume passenger flight operations to the Maldives on Saturday. The airline will operate a 136-seater A320 jet between Abu Dhabi and Male every Tuesday and Saturday.

Etihad continues to follow UAE and international government, regulatory and health authority directives, and is playing its part in helping to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The airline has implemented an extensive sanitisation and customer safety programme and is practicing the highest standards of hygiene at every part of the customer journey. This includes catering, aircraft and cabin deep-cleaning, check-in, health screening, boarding, inflight, crew interaction, meal service, disembarkation and ground transportation, amongst others.

Etihad launched daily scheduled flights between the capital cities of the UAE and the Maldives in November 2011.

Before the pandemic, the airline was operating 11 services a week on the Abu Dhabi-Male route.

Etihad’s new ‘Deal Fare’ comes as the Maldives reopened its borders to visitors Wednesday.

Resorts and hotels on uninhabited islands as well as liveaboard vessels are now allowed to host tourists.

Guesthouses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be allowed to reopen on August 1. Passengers on cruise ships and yachts will be barred from disembarking at inhabited islands until then.

Thirty-day free on-arrival visa will be issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country. The entire holiday has to be booked at a single facility except for transit arrangements.

There will be no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival. Tourists will only have to complete a health declaration form.

But visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms will be tested at their expense.