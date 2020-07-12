St. Regis Maldives rescues turtle trapped in ghost net

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has rescued a sea turtle that was entangled in a ghost net, giving a new life to a creature that had already suffered a major injury.

While scanning the Vommuli beach last week, the resort team discovered an entangled sea turtle struggling in the shallow water near the Whale Bar.

The team came to the turtle’s rescue and carefully removed the fishing net. After determining that the adult turtle suffered no injuries and was in good condition, the turtle was gently released back into the ocean.⁣⁣

Despite having been possibly entangled for some time, the special guest displayed the typical toughness of its species and swam strongly into the waves upon release.⁣⁣⁣

Due to an old — fully healed — injury, the turtle was already missing its front right flipper. Turtles that have lost one flipper can learn to swim very well and they can go on to live a normal turtle life in the wild.

“We wish our flippered visitor a free and long life, and will continue to support the protection of sea turtles and their habitats in the Indian Ocean,” an announcement read.

In the Maldives, the sea turtle is the number one victim of ghost net entanglements. Sea turtles spend most of their time in the deep blue sea migrating long distances and that is where they encounter drifting ghost nets.⁣⁣⁣

Every year, it is estimated that 640,000 tonnes of ghost nets are discarded at sea, which amounts to 10 per cent of the world’s total marine debris. Ghost nets are commercial fishing nets that have been lost, abandoned, or discarded at sea.

They are responsible for trapping and killing millions of marine animals including sharks, rays, bony fish, turtles, dolphins, whales, crustaceans, and birds. Ghost nets cause further damage by entangling live coral, smothering reefs and introducing parasites and invasive species into reef environments.

Between July 2013 and July 2018, there were 601 turtle entanglements recorded in discarded fishing nets in the Maldives alone.

The Maldives is home to five species of sea turtles, the most frequently spotted out of these five are the Green Sea Turtle (Chelonia mydas) and the Hawksbill Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata). Loggerheads, Leatherbacks and Olive Ridley turtles are the rarer species.

Although all species of turtles have been protected by law in the Maldives since 1995, the major threats to these animals continue to be egg and meat poaching and entanglement in marine debris.

All seven of the world’s species of sea turtles are on IUCN’s Red List with the Hawksbill turtle being listed as the most critically endangered out of the seven.

