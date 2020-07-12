Featured News Travel

Maldives recognised among Asia’s top island destinations by Travel + Leisure

115 views July 12, 2020

Maldives has been recognised as one of the top island destinations in Asia.

At the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2020, the Maldives, with a score of 85.11, secured the ninth spot among the Top 10 Islands in Asia.

Every year for its World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks its readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.

Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.

This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of Covid-19. The results, therefore, reflect readers’ experiences before the pandemic.

Located just south of the Indian subcontinent, the Maldives are a gorgeous chain of islands in the Indian Ocean-Arabian Sea area consisting of 26 atolls.

Travel to the Maldives and see why the islands have become so popular in recent decades (especially as a honeymoon destination) and why Maldives travel is always an unforgettable experience.

The Maldives are well-known as a world-class diving destination with crystal blue waters teeming with a diverse array of ocean life.

There are also plenty of private bungalows and resorts abutting the islands’ white, sandy beaches, though in recent years cottages and apartments in the Maldives’ major towns have become more prevalent.

Along with the pristine natural beauty, the Maldives has continued to provide impeccable service to visitors.

As the Maldives is reopening its borders on July 15, the win will also help in strengthening the image of the destination.

Photo: REINHARD DIRSCHERL/GETTY IMAGES

